The Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan steering committee reorganized for 2020 during its meeting Wednesday and followed up its reorganization with updates on progress in each of the plan’s focus areas.
Barbara Nalle was again selected to serve as the committee’s chairperson, Jack Fry as vice chair and Mickey Corb as secretary.
The committee noted several vacancies remain on the committee, with one seat reserved for a resident of Ligonier Borough and another opening available for any Ligonier Valley resident.
Letters of interest for the steering committee vacancies can be sent to Ligonier Township manager Terry Carcella at tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com or Ligonier Borough secretary/treasurer Jan Shaw at ligonierboro@comcast.net.
Among the topics touched on following the voting were efforts to promote and enhance the region’s housing stock, its internet, stormwater management and sewage infrastructure, drug awareness programs and protecting the Valley’s environmental resources.
Fry told the committee the planned “This Is Ligonier” brochure highlighting the Valley for prospective homebuyers and entrepreneurs is coming along with help from the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce and local real estate professionals.
“At this time, we’re aiming at probably June of this year to have the brochure out.” Fry said.
Expanding high-speed internet service to rural parts of Ligonier Township is another priority, though progress in that area is largely beyond the scope of local government.
Stephanie Verna said discussions with internet service providers are ongoing in the hopes the companies will invest in infrastructure needed to reach more township residents and eliminate “dead zones” in wireless data coverage.
“We’re looking at things like figuring out ways to use the Verizon DSL and existing cable, creating hot spots and ways they can kind of bridge the infrastructure together. It’s a little bit confusing,” she said. “There’s a few spots that if we could extend the lines physically, we could get to other blocks of homes, but it all kind of comes down to figuring out where the most people are and the shortest distance to get to the most people. That’s kind of what they’re evaluating right now.
“There are some areas we’ve identified that could be potential spots for expansion. It’s now just trying to continue those discussions.”
Verna added that telecommunications companies are looking to reach the highest number of new customers at the lowest cost when deliberating over possible infrastructure investments.
“This is a competitive space, to some extent. There are certain areas where it’s more competitive than others, and that’s where some of these providers are willing (to look into expanding),” she said. “If there’s 100 people at the other end, they’re more than happy to pay the cost to expand because they’re going to recoup that. If there’s one human being on the other side, they don’t want to, it doesn’t make sense.”
Locally, stormwater management measures will be a collaborative effort, Verna said. Municipalities are waiting for Westmoreland County to approve a final version of its stormwater management ordinance, meant to serve as a model for smaller municipalities to follow when crafting their own ordinances.
“We’re reaching out to our fellow communities like Ligonier Borough and Laurel Mountain Borough, even Cook Township because all the water rolls and moves,” Verna said of Ligonier Township’s stormwater management plans. “We’re all kind of along the Loyalhanna where all the water ends up.”
John Beaufort told the committee plans in the township to expand municipal sewage service are working their way through the state approval process, with more meetings slated with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
After input from the DEP, the latest revisions to the township’s Act 537 plan call for an extension of sewage service to the Oak Grove area of the township. Sewage from the expansion area would be treated at the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority’s treatment plant in Darlington. An earlier plan calling for construction of a new sewage treatment plant near Wilpen didn’t gain DEP support.
Promoting drug awareness continues to be a focus, Mariah Fisher said, with collaborations being explored to bring drug awareness programs to the area through the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission and other organizations. Fisher said working with Ligonier Valley School District regarding drug awareness and prevention programs is important to expand the potential reach of such programs.
Beaufort said regional emergency management coordination could see benefits from a proposed new Ligonier Valley Police Department headquarters, which would include a centralized location for emergency management activities. The regional police commission has used grant funding to hire a consulting firm to assist in determining a location for the proposed headquarters.
Declining membership in the area’s volunteer fire departments is another concern on the emergency services front, the committee agreed. Tackling the problem of attracting new first responders is a far-reaching issue, with most municipalities facing similar trouble. The Valley’s first National Night Out event, which highlighted police, fire departments and other emergency services was a success, Fisher said, and hopefully such events can help boost interest in those areas.
The comprehensive plan’s environmental subcommittee has continued its efforts to provide guidance for zoning amendments at the township level geared toward protecting environmental resources, specifically in regards to limiting unconventional drilling operations.
The steering committee also discussed recreational offerings, noting the formation of a new Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee tasked with helping determine the future of the shuttered Ligonier Beach property along Route 30 in Ligonier Township.
Now that the township owns the historic swimming pool and restaurant near Laughlintown, the formation of the development committee is the next step toward reopening the recreation spot in some form.
A $250,000 grant from the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation and another $136,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program financed the township’s purchase of the property, including its 1.3-million-gallon, 400-by-125-foot concrete pool, from previous owners Steve and Sherry Kozar.
The McKenna Foundation grant covered half of the land acquisition costs plus a land survey and phase one environmental study, which were two of the foundation’s conditions for its matching funds, along with the DCNR grant.
Members of the Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee will work closely with the township’s new engineers, holding a series of public meetings beginning in February, Carcella said. Members of the community not selected to the committee are encouraged to attend those meetings, once scheduled, to provide input and ideas.
