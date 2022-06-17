Carmen Quartararo settled into her circa 1950s home on Ligonier’s Main Street and began to completely update and redesign the structure just two weeks after purchasing it in October 2020.
“I pretty much redid the entire property,” said Quartararo who is an interior designer, a licensed general contractor and founder and CEO of BPL Design Group.
The 1,300-square-foot home is one of several featured on this year’s Inside Ligonier Valley – A Home Tour that takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The self-guided tour is hosted jointly by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor (LHHC) and the Ligonier Valley Historical Society.
Originally built for two sister seamstresses with a basement run business, Quartararo’s home remained unchanged throughout the decades since its construction. She removed the mid-century yellow kitchen appliances and linoleum and replaced them with gourmet appliances and installed updated shaker cabinets and Carrara marble. She also reconstructed two bathrooms and removed an “oddly shaped” first-floor closet, transforming the space into a powder room, mud room and closet.
In the basement’s additional 600 square feet, Quartararo replaced terra cotta drain lines and entirely renovated it into her Pink Pagoda boutique.
“Everything is new, sized and scaled specific to the space,” Quartararo said. “The artwork and personal accessories in the home, the art book collection are all accumulations of my world travels.”
Back after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the 16th annual home tour welcomes visitors to explore five of the area’s houses.
“The Ligonier tradition highlights a collection of eclectic houses that define Ligonier’s finest homes, surroundings and vistas,” said Theresa Gay Rohall, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Historical Society.
Revealed to attendees upon registration the day of the tour, the houses are distinctive in their own right, she added. Some feature beautiful gardens while others showcase unique artwork.
Volunteers and the homes’ owners will be on hand during the tour to answer questions and guide visitors through each residence.
Proceeds for the tour will go toward operational and educational costs to support both of the event’s nonprofit hosts.
“When the home tour was started in 2005 a lot of how we did our outreach was events like this,” said Lauren Koker, executive director of the LHHC.
The LHHC works with other regional nonprofits to promote and preserve the 200-mile Lincoln Highway which in 1995 was designated by the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Recreation and Conservation as one of 12 Pennsylvania Heritage Areas.
“The Lincoln Highway goes right through there. Our offices were there when we first started in the ‘90s so Ligonier means a lot to us,” Koker said.
A special private tour of Compass Inn Museum located in Laughlintown, along with refreshments including parmesan ice cream and a Colonial shrub beverage are included with this year’s home tour.
Tickets cost $40 before June 20 and $45 from June 21-25. A limited number of tickets will be available the day of the tour at check-in.
