Are you passionate about history? Do you enjoy learning new information? Do you enjoy talking with and teaching people of all ages? Are you looking for ways to get involved in your community and meet new people? If you answered yes to any of these questions, consider becoming a volunteer docent at Compass Inn Museum, operated by Ligonier Valley Historical Society. New volunteer meet and greet sessions are set for Thursday, Sept. 29, from 2-3:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Prospective volunteers need only attend one session.
Ligonier Valley Historical Society will be hosting its annual pumpkin carving contest in conjunction with Compass Inn Museum’s Halloween event, Hair-Raising History: Frightfully True Stories from the Ligonier Valley, on Oct. 28-30. The 2022 Candlelight Season (where visitors experience the inn draped in warm candlelight and decorated for the season) will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 5, with Bonfire/Guy Fawkes Night from 4-8 p.m. and continue the season with Candlelight Tours taking place on Saturdays and select Sundays through the months of November and December. During candlelight tour season, docents give partial tours of one or two rooms of the inn as visitors move throughout the museum. Volunteer docents are individuals ages 16 years and older who are looking to learn something new, meet interesting people, or simply have fun. Staff provides all training. New volunteer training dates are to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.