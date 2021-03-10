With spring just around the corner, the Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Penguin Court, a Preserve of Brandywine Conservancy, have announced the dates for their 2021 Native Plant Sale.
The event is open for pre-order and scheduled pickup only, although an in-person sale could be available if coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions change within the next two months.
Because of high turnout and demand at last year’s sale, even more varieties of flowers and plants will be made available this year to further spread awareness of Pennsylvania’s natural wonders. Supplies are limited and will sell quickly.
Pre-order catalogs and order forms will be available March 12, and all orders are due no later than April 30.
Pickup times will be scheduled for each preorder, and will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 8 at Compass Inn Museum.
To receive a catalog and order form, contact Ligonier Valley Historical Society at 724-238-6818 or email info@compassinn.org.
