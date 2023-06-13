Come take a walk through Scoundrels Alley on June 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to interact with exhibits that tell what life was like on the bottom of society in early America. Visit the “Honest Days Work” dirty jobs museum and become familiar with what options might be yours if you became destitute. Scoundrel’s Alley will bring to life the lowest parts of society in a way that is safe, approachable, historical and suited for all ages. From the entertainment of Maggie the Irish washerwoman demonstrating the ways many abandoned and widowed women survived to the sermons and wise words for guests of Parson John, this group is dedicated to making history come alive in a way that makes it more real than just a book.

John Frank Jarboe has been active in reenacting for well over 14 years. Frank, as Parson John, can be seen offering divine services at events for both the public and reenactors on Sunday mornings, many of which consider him their pastor. The rest of the time he’s just “digging up” old friends as his bodysnatching character and former guest of Compass Inn, Ould Badger.

