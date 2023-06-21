Ligonier Valley Historical Society held its 58th Annual Meeting on Sunday, June 11, under a tent on the historic grounds of Compass Inn Museum. During the meeting, the society celebrated their members by unveiling a new exhibit as well as honoring the board members, docents and volunteers who help Compass Inn Museum accomplish its goals.
The evening began with hors d’oeuvres by local caterer Simply Good and opening remarks by board president Phyllis Bertok, thanking all the board members for their hard and diligent work for its success over the last few years and for moving the organization forward for the coming years.
Executive Director Theresa Gay Rohall honored two outgoing board members for their loyal, hard-working service. First, Diane Harshberger was thanked for her year of service. Rohall then showed appreciation for Glenda Dickson for her six years of dedicated service. Then she commended Bertok for serving on the board for the last six years and being the outstanding president for the past year and treasurer for the three years before that.
Following the farewells to outgoing board members, awards were given for “Volunteer of the Year” and “Docent of the Year” to recognize the outstanding work done by volunteers and staff alike. “Volunteer of the Year” was awarded to Kathy Beck Wood for her dedication and behind-the-scenes help for every Compass Inn Museum and historical society event for several years. “Docent of the Year” was awarded to Heather Kaufman for the crucial role she has played in Compass Inn Museum’s success in the year and a half that she has been volunteering as a docent with the museum and helping with the archives.
Chair of the nominating committee Susan Woolridge, announced the results of the board of directors election. Allana Kondisko was elected for a second three-year term. Shawn M. Martina, Maria Rossi and Kathy Beck Wood were elected for their first three-year term. Angela Moffat was elected for her second one-year term. Jen Sausman was elected for her first one-year term. The new members are excited to be joining the current board of directors to help preserve the heritage and history of the Ligonier Valley for present and future generations.
Allana Kondisko has always been involved in community and charitable organizations to further projects to help children with special needs. Animal welfare has also been a cause dear to her.
While Shawn Martina always had an appreciation for Ligonier’s history and beauty, he became a daily member of the community when he joined Richard K. Mellon and Sons as vice president and assistant controller in February of 2022. Prior to this role, Martina worked for more than 10 years at The Bank of New York Mellon specializing in finance, internal controls and global compliance.
Angela Moffat is currently an AVP and Senior Wealth Management Business Development Officer with 1st Summit Bank. With a passion for helping others, Angela also serves on the board of directors for the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Foundation. She served her country for nearly 10 years with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and received her Bachelor of Science in finance with a minor in economics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Maria Rossi graduated from Penn State with honors with a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and minors in business and sociology. After graduation, she moved to Lexington, Virginia, to attend Washington and Lee School of Law. There Maria was actively involved in the Powel Board, Women’s Law Student Organization, and Moot Court. Currently, she has her own firm in Greensburg while working part time as a solicitor for the Children’s Bureau for Westmoreland County. Maria is very interested in history, her undergraduate studies focused on ancient Aztec, Maya, and Inca civilizations.
Jennifer Sausman has 25 years as a retail automotive professional and, since 2016, she has been the general manager of Town & Country Motors. She joined the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in 2022 and in 2023, she became a member of the Chamber’s executive committee serving as the secretary of the board. She is a member of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust and Ligonier Valley Historical Society.
After receiving a Bachelor of Science in business administration, Kathy Wood worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, and other intelligence organizations, for 34 years in Washington, D.C., During her career, she was a contracting officer, program manager, contracting officer’s technical representative, auditor with the Office of Inspector General, instructor and manager. She retired in 2017 and moved back to Pennsylvania to live in Ligonier. She began working at Betsy’s of Ligonier during Fort Days in 2017 and then began working at the Ligonier Valley Historical Society in November 2017 as the office coordinator retiring from that position in 2020 and has been a member of the society since 2017. She continues to work for Betsy’s and volunteers for various local organizations.
After dinner prepared by Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, Rohall introduced Compass Inn Museum’s newest rotating exhibit, “Uncovering History… How Do We Know What We Know?” The exhibit features a chosen selection of discovered artifacts and informational charts and graphs from Markosky Engineering’s 2019 preliminary archaeological investigations survey and geophysical study of Compass Inn Museum’s historic grounds.
Ligonier Valley Historical Society welcomes the community to visit the grounds of Compass Inn Museum for the new exhibit, a great line-up of exciting events and to return for the 2024 Annual Meeting to see what’s next.
