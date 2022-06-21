Ligonier Valley Historical Society held its 2022 Annual Meeting on Sunday, June 12, under a tent on the historic grounds of Compass Inn Museum. During the annual meeting, the society celebrated the 50th anniversary of the museum.
The evening began with hors d’oeuvres by local caterer Simply Good. Opening remarks by Board President George Conte included thanking all the board members for their hard and diligent work for its success over the last few years and for moving the organization forward for the next 50 plus years.
Theresa Gay Rohall, executive director, honored two outgoing board members for their loyal, hard-working service. First, Rohall showed appreciation for Jim O’Connor for his six years of dedicated service. Then, she commended George Conte for serving on the board for the last six years and being the outstanding president for the last three years.
Next, chair of the nominating committee Phyllis Bertok announced the newest board members. Michael Doucette, Diane Harshberger, Angela Moffat and Eric Wallis will be joining the board of directors to help preserve the heritage and history of the Ligonier Valley for present and future generations.
During the annual meeting state representative Leslie Rossi issued a proclamation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives honoring Compass Inn Museum on its 50th anniversary and its contribution to the benefit of the Laurel Highlands community and to all citizens of Pennsylvania.
In her remarks she spoke about the history of the Armor family who operated and lived in the Compass Hotel from 1814 to 1862. She related the general store that was operated in the old Compass Hotel by Charlie Armor, grandson of Robert and Rachel Armor, to her family’s general store in nearby Derry.
Rossi noted how the society and museum are an integral part of the Ligonier Valley community to keep local history alive for many generations to come.
After dinner prepared by Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, Rohall gave a retrospective presentation on the last 50 years to kick off the golden jubilee. Compass Inn Museum’s story begins 58 years ago when a group of women known as the Ligonier Valley Women’s Club held a meeting on Feb. 25, 1964, for the purpose of organizing a historical society that focused on aspects of the Valley other than Fort Ligonier since its restoration in 1958.
The official 50th anniversary for Compass Inn Museum was on May 27, 2022. No celebration is complete without celebratory dessert, and Sunday was no exception — there was a cake from the Original Pie Shoppe and cupcakes from Tyler’s Bakery and Café for guests to enjoy.
Compass Inn Museum officially opened to the public on May 27, 1972, as a museum of the former stagecoach hostelry, completely restored and furnished with authentic period pieces. The society opened the doors of the museum with no debt thanks to the Richard King Mellon Foundation donating money for the purchase of the old Compass Hotel and a community fundraising campaign to restore the hotel to its authentic 19th-century time period.
On that opening day in 1972, Mrs. John Griffith gave a speech stating that “partnership and teamwork are two words that described the leadership of the society, tirelessly nurturing a project which is steeped in history and grounded in community.” Those words still ring true to the leadership of the society today through its board members, executive director and staff, as Compass Inn Museum looks forward to the next 50 years and beyond, keeping 19th-century history alive while staying grounded in the Ligonier Valley community.
In 1991 Compass Inn Museum was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Ligonier Valley Historical Society welcomes the community to celebrate the 50th anniversary by visiting the grounds of historic Compass Inn Museum for a lineup of exciting events this year and to return for the 2023 Annual Meeting.
