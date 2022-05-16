Folks who attended the May meeting of the Ligonier Valley School District school board could easily see the smile radiating from the face of Rebekah (Bekki) Anderson, who attended the meeting with her husband, Scott. If the positive vibes coming from Anderson are any sign, the learners and staff of Laurel Valley Elementary and R.K. Mellon will be happy to have their new assistant principal.
Anderson, 42, was hired as the district’s elementary assistant principal at the meeting on May 9. She will begin on July 1 with a base salary of $78,000. The district chose to hire an assistant principal to current R.K. Mellon principal Chris Theys instead of replacing retiring Laurel Valley principal Wayne Waugh. The two will rotate between both elementary buildings.
“I am thrilled for the position,” said Anderson, a resident of Greensburg who has been teaching at Derry for the past 14 years. “I am beyond excited for this opportunity. I have had a permanent smile on my face since I was offered the position and I told my mom it’s like Christmas morning every morning.”
Anderson brings a strong background in elementary education and leadership to Ligonier Valley. She began her career as a daycare director at Walnut Grove daycare in West Mifflin, and at 22, was supervising more than 20 staff members and 200 children. Fresh out of Geneva College, Anderson gained experience in education and leadership in her first position.
“I learned so much in that position,” Anderson explained. “I was an elementary education major, so after graduating and taking this position I learned a lot about it all – hiring, firing, approving programs, creating a budget. I hadn’t studied any of that, so this was learn-as-you-go. Ultimately, I wanted to be teaching, so I left there to substitute teach, because teaching positions were hard to find in 2004.”
From there, the educator substituted at her alma mater, Connellsville, as well as Mount Pleasant, and Southmoreland for two years, before taking the opportunity to teach in Hawaii.
“I have always had a little bit of adventure and I love the beach,” said Anderson. “I had a friend who moved there and I visited. I then looked into teaching positions, and when I had the opportunity to teach there it was a great experience teaching English language learners in a community-based school district. I was able to bring that experience back with me.”
Anderson loved Hawaii but the pull for family was stronger than her love for the beach and sun, so she returned to Pennsylvania and substituted at Connellsville before being hired full-time in the Derry Area School District, where she has remained for the past 14 years teaching mostly upper-elementary.
Anderson married her husband in 2013, and the two have two daughters, Liliana, 5, and Emelia, 3. She earned her principal papers and certification in Supervision and Instruction through Saint Vincent College.
Feeling like each position she’s had has led her to this new leadership role, Anderson said she knew in the interview process it was a perfect fit.
“It was as good an experience as an interview could go with the group of (Ligonier Valley) administrators,” she enthused. I felt like they were giving me positive feedback, and, when the offer came for me to be part of that team and have that exchange and that feeling all the time, I knew I couldn’t turn it down.”
Anderson spoke with Theys on the phone through one of her lunch breaks and really appreciated the conversation and his leadership. She is looking forward to building that professional relationship and getting to know the students and staff.
“I think building relationships is really important for the start of everything,” Anderson added. “I hope to get to know Mr. They’s vision and find my role in supporting that vision.”
Anderson had taken on the lead role in Derry elementary’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) program last year and enjoyed working to create a culture of positivity and clear expectations in the school. “I was so fulfilled by the project and it gave me so much life and showed me that my passion for education has shifted from just in the classroom to school-wide and even district-wide,” she said. “The past few years, I have kept my eyes open and applied for things and nothing came up so I kept looking. When I saw the opportunity for an elementary assistant principal right down the road from me, there was no reason for me to not put my papers in and see what happens.”
“We think she will be a nice fit for our schools and community,” said Ligonier Valley superintendent Tim Kantor of Anderson’s hiring. “We are excited to have her bring her many years of experience at the elementary level to enhance our already great programming.”
Theys added “I feel that Mrs. Anderson will bring a lot of elementary experience that will help to grow our programs. I am excited to have her start; she has great positive energy.”
Theys is also excited about his new role, serving both elementary buildings in the district. He has been meeting and working with the faculty and staff at Laurel Valley Elementary, and is hoping to make the transition as smooth as possible.
Anderson’s philosophy that all kids can achieve will fit right in. “I believe in the power of education and the connection between the educator and a child,” she said. “It’s important to get to know the child and see where it is they want to be and how they can grow to get there. I want them to know that there is always someone who thinks they can do it. ‘Picture my face’ is what I tell them, and know that someone believes you can do whatever you want and I will help you however I can.”
“I’m so enthusiastic for this position,” said Anderson. “I had my (principal) papers seven years ago, but wanted a firm foundation of experience. I can look back and see what I’ve learned over those years and how important it all has been. I have a strong work ethic, waitressing while I was substituting, and I bring my willingness and readiness to work. I am the assistant who will say here I am and where do you need my set of hands today?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.