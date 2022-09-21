Ligonier Valley to celebrate Homecoming Sept. 23 and 24

Members of the Ligonier Valley High School 2022 Homecoming Court include (front row) Kiersten Auman, Megan Glista, Mikayla Moore, Ruby Wallace, Maddy Manges, Emmie Horner, Olivia Hartman, (back row) Josh Harbert, Haden Sierocky, Mason Mohnkern, Landon Johnston, Tylan Wilkens, Broderick Schreyer and Bruce Kreiger.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOE SKURA

Ligonier Valley High School’s Homecoming football game is this Friday at Weller Field, as the Rams welcome Steel Valley for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Homecoming Court will be introduced at halftime of the game, when the royalty also will be crowned.

A dance, sponsored by the high school cheerleading squad, will be held Saturday evening from 7-10 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Learners were excited about the festivities as they prepared throughout the last few weeks.

