Ligonier Valley High School’s Homecoming football game is this Friday at Weller Field, as the Rams welcome Steel Valley for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Homecoming Court will be introduced at halftime of the game, when the royalty also will be crowned.
A dance, sponsored by the high school cheerleading squad, will be held Saturday evening from 7-10 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Learners were excited about the festivities as they prepared throughout the last few weeks.
Members of the Homecoming Court include (grouped by couples):
Kiersten Auman, daughter of Bruce and Teria Auman; and Josh Harbert, son of Brent and Darcy Harbert.
Megan Glista, daughter of Ryan and Barbara Glista; and Haden Sierocky, son of Courtney and Jeff Sierocky.
Olivia Hartman, daughter of Yvonne and Jason Hartman; and Bruce Krieger, son of Amy and Bruce Krieger.
Emmie Horner, daughter of Scott and Karen Horner; and Broderick Schreyer, son of Brian and Jordan Schreyer.
Maddy Manges, daughter of Mary and Jerry Manges; and Tylan Wilkins, son of Jen Kozusko and grandson of Cindy and Kevin Shaffer.
Mikayla Moore, daughter of Mike Moore and Stacy Yvanek; and Mason Mohnkern, son of Kim and Dave Mohnkern.
Ruby Wallace, daughter of Kim Dickert-Wallace and Patrick Wallace; and Logan Johnston, son of Nathan and Kristin Johnston.
Student Council is planning spirit week and they have selected theme days of: Monday – Comfy Day; Tuesday – Nerd vs. Jock; Wednesday – Country vs. Country Club; Thursday – Decades Day; and Friday – Character Day. The senior class will be holding a pep rally Friday to celebrate Homecoming and promote school spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.