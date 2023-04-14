Ligonier Township Supervisor John Beaufort is now giving a monthly call report on the municipality’s three fire companies during the board of supervisors’ meetings to highlight how active these volunteers are in the community.

At the supervisors’ April 11 meeting, he shared that the Darlington, Wilpen and Waterford stations responded to a combined 138 fire calls in March – an average of about 4.5 calls per day – that ranged from brush and house fires to rescues.

