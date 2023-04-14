Ligonier Township Supervisor John Beaufort is now giving a monthly call report on the municipality’s three fire companies during the board of supervisors’ meetings to highlight how active these volunteers are in the community.
At the supervisors’ April 11 meeting, he shared that the Darlington, Wilpen and Waterford stations responded to a combined 138 fire calls in March – an average of about 4.5 calls per day – that ranged from brush and house fires to rescues.
Every call is an expense. A 2022 year-end review of the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company revealed that station alone answered 300 calls last year. With the department’s $78,000 in operating costs, that breaks down to about $260 for each response, whether it was for a house fire or a downed tree.
“138 times that fire whistle blew and those guys had to get out and go wherever,” Beaufort said.
And those operating costs do not include capital equipment purchases. The same hose truck that the Darlington station purchased about 25 years ago for $165,000 would likely cost around $450,000 to $475,000 today.
These rising costs, coupled with an urgent need for volunteers, brought Ligonier Volunteer Fire Companies (LVFC) President Bob McDowell to the podium Tuesday night to request that the supervisors reevaluate the township’s future financial support.
“I know the fire companies overall provide a pretty good service to the Valley, but it’s getting harder and harder every day to do this,” McDowell told the board.
LVFC is the separate fundraising organization for the four volunteer fire companies in the region – Darlington Station 42, Ligonier (Borough) Station 43, Waterford Station 44 and Wilpen Station 45. The 501©3 nonprofit conducts an annual financial appeal every summer and divides the proceeds equally between the four departments.
“95 cents of every dollar go back to the fire companies,” McDowell said.
Local foundations have been generous, and Ligonier Township currently allocates $10,000 each to Darlington, Wilpen and Waterford in its annual budget, plus provides vehicle fuel and workers’ compensation coverage, according to McDowell.
However, out of the more than 4,000 annual appeal letters LVFC mails to Ligonier Valley residents and property owners in the Ligonier Valley, the organization only got about a roughly 37% response rate in 2022.
“There’s basically 63% of the people out there who are not responding to our request each year for a donation to the fire companies,” McDowell said.
Given that statistic, and the fact that the township hasn’t increased its contribution in 15 years, McDowell asked the supervisors to consider its three fire companies’ needs in future budgets.
“I think you as the supervisors have to look at this. Now, we’re not advocating having a fire tax. We’re not asking for that. But we are asking for some more financial support from the township,” McDowell said.
Chairman Dan Resenic asked township Manager Michael Strelic to note for the 2024 budget talks that officials should have a “serious discussion” about the fire department’s annual allocations.
A more pressing issue is the fire companies’ need for volunteers, as they lose older members and struggle to attract new, younger members. Supervisor Stephanie Verna suggested the township could economically support them by leveraging its road crew to help with after-hours calls.
“The thing I keep hearing more than anything right now – and I understand the financial crisis is next – but it seems more that the volunteers and the fire companies are fatigued. It’s the same people, they’ve been serving for decades, and people are tired. And so I think anywhere that the township can alleviate that type of burden I think will go a long way,” Verna said.
McDowell and Beaufort both mentioned volunteer opportunities that don’t require firefighting, such as assisting with fundraisers like Lenten fish frys, bingos, and gun and cash bashes.
“They need volunteers, that’s what they need,” Beaufort said.
In other business, a planned master site plan and swimming pool feasibility study for Ligonier Beach remains at a standstill as township officials await a meeting with the state agency that’s funding half the project cost.
Ligonier Township in January was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnership program toward the master site plan and pool feasibility study for the dormant property.
The Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) nonprofit group committed to match the other half of the $100,000 project.
However, the parties have been unable to agree on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to define the responsibilities and obligations of both the township and the FOLB in administering the grant.
The township and FOLB originally aimed to meet earlier this week with DCNR Recreation and Conservation Manager Adam Mattis and the project manager assigned to the grant, but the latter had a conflict. Solicitor Dan Hudock said he anticipated rescheduling for next week.
Hudock told the Bulletin that the joint meeting would address “the whole big picture” concerning the grant, master site plan and feasibility study and answer similar questions that both township officials and the FOLB had for DCNR.
“It’s the roles of potentially the township, of the nonprofit group, of DCNR, who does what, what are our options, do we need an MOU?” Hudock explained.
FOLB had commissioned its legal counsel, K&L Gates, to draft an MOU for the supervisors and Hudock to review. But as the Bulletin previously reported, Chairman Dan Resenic and others rejected the agreement at the supervisors’ March 28 meeting, claiming it gave too much control to an outside agency.
The board has also stipulated that no taxpayer money would be used to administer the grant.
The supervisors at that same meeting voted 3-2 to begin the process of selling the Ligonier Beach property if FOLB did not give the township the $50,000 it successfully raised through community donations within a week.
Resenic, Vice Chairman Erik Ross, and Supervisor Scott Matson voted in favor of the sale, while Verna and Beaufort were opposed.
However, when the Bulletin asked Resenic about that deadline after Tuesday’s meeting, he answered, “It’s on hold. It’s just on hold. We’re not going to do anything until we get a nice meeting together.”
Ligonier Township purchased Ligonier Beach in 2019 for $230,000 with grants from the DCNR and the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation. After more than 90 years in business, the historic swimming pool and restaurant closed after the 2017 season.
The longtime Ligonier landmark has sat unused since the township’s purchase more than three years ago. Westmoreland County finally began demolishing the dilapidated restaurant and bathhouse buildings in March, through a blight remediation grant the township secured last year.
However, the work isn’t going quite as planned. Strelic reported that while the bathhouse is now razed, the concrete pad underneath the building is still there.
Verna contended that the specifications The EADS Group, the township’s engineering firm, submitted to the county included removing that pad. Engineer Ben Faas confirmed that the specs included removing foundations to four feet below grade.
Strelic explained that when the county’s project manager asked via email whether the pad for the bathhouse was staying, a former administrative assistant for the township had answered yes.
“What other surprises can we anticipate with the demolition that’s not as to what was in the original spec provided by the engineer?” Verna asked.
Beaufort requested a copy of the contract between the county and its contractor, Lutterman Excavating.
Faas reported that The EADS Group is working on a solution for the new Dollar General store in progress in Waterford, as the developer ran into some groundwater.
The firm is also scheduling additional meetings with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) concerning Ligonier Township’s proposed new Act 537 sewage facilities plan.
“I think if we get some positive information from MAWC, that could change the route…of the preferred plan,” Hudock said.
The supervisors also voted 4-1 to update Ligonier Township’s trees in the public right of way policy by striking the requirement for landowners to cover the costs of hauling away trees that were removed as a safety hazard. Verna was opposed.
Resident Wade Stoner spoke during public comment about what he described as the supervisors’ “disheartening” process regarding public meetings.
“The public, the people that you represent, the people that elect you, the people that you theoretically work for, we come to the meetings, we speak, we write letters, we give speeches, we sit here, OK, public comment is over, we move on. That’s it. It’s done. It doesn’t go anywhere, nothing happens. Questions are asked, they don’t get answers. I’m just saying, that’s kind of disheartening as a citizen,” Stoner said.
“I would hope that everybody in this position, regardless of personalities, maintains an open mind. That’s the job, to me, of a supervisor, is to look at things, look at facts and make decisions. I hope you agree with that,” he added.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
