Members of the Ligonier Valley Fire Companies on Monday presented the Ligonier Valley School District with items they hope are never needed.
“I remember one night watching the news and unfortunately there was another school shooting on the news,” Ligonier fire Chief Corey Blystone said.
“I have five children, two of which are still in the school district, and I think to myself, ‘There’s got to be something we can do.’”
The Ligonier Valley Fire Companies (LVFC) donated 118 “Stop the Bleed” kits — emergency first aid kits specifically designed to help those on the scene treat traumatic bleeding injuries — with a total value of $17,698.
The project, roughly a year in the works and delayed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, was organized by members of the fire departments in Ligonier Borough, Darlington, Waterford, Wilpen. All nine fire departments serving the school district ultimately participated, along with Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and the Ligonier Valley Endowment.
The kits are designed to be placed in every classroom within the district, and in other locations throughout the district’s buildings as identified by the administration.
“They’ll be installed in the back of every classroom, away from the doors,” Oldham said. “They’ll be where we’d shelter in place if we’re in lockdown, so it will be as simple as folks knowing to look at the back wall.”
Each kit contains two each of the following items: Combat Action Tourniquet (CAT), trauma dressing, twin pack chest seal, QuickClot and trauma shears.
“We pray you never need them,” Blystone said. “But if you do, you’ll have them.”
