The Ligonier Valley Endowment Board of Governors has announced that Alex Marsh has received the Carmen Joseph Marotta Scholarship created specifically for graduate studies in the field of veterinary medicine. The scholarship fund was established at The Pittsburgh Foundation to provide scholarships through the Ligonier Valley Endowment.
Marsh, a 2017 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Florida Gulf Coast University, will begin studies for a veterinary medical degree at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, in August. Marsh who currently works as a veterinary technician at Donovan Veterinary Clinic is spending the early part of his summer traveling to Peru to be involved with a multifaceted study focusing on reptiles, fish and mammals.
“I’m so happy for Alex that he is receiving this scholarship and beginning veterinary school in August,” said Dr. Connie Matson, owner of Donovan Veterinary Clinic. “As a former Ligonier Valley Endowment Board member and a veterinarian, it is gratifying to see this scholarship help someone as dedicated as Alex achieve their goals.”
The Ligonier Valley Endowment has awarded more than $4.3 million to local charities, qualified local nonprofits and scholarship recipients since its 1978 inception. Founded by Dr. Sheperd L. Whitman who retired in the Ligonier Valley after a prestigious career in academia and international affairs because he “was enormously impressed with the quality of life in this community,” stewarded the endowment’s future with the development of a capital fund that would build over the years through the community’s generosity.
“We are blessed to have the endowment for our valley,” said LVE Board President Paul Fry. “So many nonprofits have been helped over the years, from fire companies to school programs, beautification projects, and recreational facilities to name just a few – these funds make a difference for our entire community. I think Dr. Whitman would be pleased to see how his vision has impacted the Ligonier Valley.”
Contributions to the Ligonier Valley Endowment can be mailed to 120 E. Main St., Suite 6, Ligonier, PA 15658, or by calling 724-238-3970. For more information about establishing a Named Fund or Scholarship Fund, go to ligoniervalleyendowment.org.
