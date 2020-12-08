The Ligonier Valley Endowment has awarded close to $140,000 in pandemic relief grants over the past nine months to 33 non-profit organizations throughout the Ligonier Valley.
The majority of these grants were given to service organizations that serve the Ligonier Valley including nine local fire companies, three Meals on Wheels programs and two food banks.
The endowment also distributed grants to another 19 Ligonier Valley nonprofits whose operations have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.
“These organizations are a vital part of our community and provide outstanding educational and cultural resources for residents,” said Barb Johnson, Ligonier Valley Endowment president.
“A temporary change was made in the grant request process to provide these critical funds for our nonprofits. We are hopeful that we will be able to return to funding specific projects and programs in 2021. Grant applications submitted for specific projects during 2020 will be reviewed in early 2021.”
The Ligonier Valley Endowment awards approximately $200,000 to local nonprofit organizations each year and awarded more than $27,000 in scholarships to local students in 2020.
Pandemic relief grant recipients included the Bolivar, Chestnut Ridge, Fairfield Township, Ligonier Borough, Darlington, Waterford, Wilpen, New Florence and Seward volunteer fire companies along with Chestnut Ridge Historical Center, Chestnut Ridge Meals on Wheels, Cook Township Community Center, Cub Scout Pack 370, Fort Ligonier Association, Fort Ligonier Days, Inc.,
Laughlintown Community Center, Laurel Valley Senior Center Meals on Wheels, Ligonier Camp and Conference Center, the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches Food Pantry, Ligonier Valley Historical Society, Ligonier Valley Learning Center, Ligonier Valley Library, Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, Ligonier Valley Police Department,
Ligonier Valley YMCA, Loyalhanna Watershed Association, New Florence Library, New Florence United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, The Learning Lamp, Valley School of Ligonier, Valley Youth Network and Woodbridge Preschool.
For grant criteria or applications, or more information on donating to the Ligonier Valley Endowment, visit the website at ligoniervalleyendowment.org.
