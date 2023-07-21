To support future efforts that help new and established learning programs throughout the Ligonier Valley, the Ligonier Valley Education Trust is holding its second “Tea and Treats” this year on Aug. 27 at Connections Café in Ligonier. Tickets are available now for three seatings from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1–2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m.

The Trust is hoping to increase both the number of organizations it annually helps and the current $500 amount awarded, says Patsy Kennedy, vice president of the Trust. Last year, it awarded five grants.

