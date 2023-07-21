To support future efforts that help new and established learning programs throughout the Ligonier Valley, the Ligonier Valley Education Trust is holding its second “Tea and Treats” this year on Aug. 27 at Connections Café in Ligonier. Tickets are available now for three seatings from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1–2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m.
The Trust is hoping to increase both the number of organizations it annually helps and the current $500 amount awarded, says Patsy Kennedy, vice president of the Trust. Last year, it awarded five grants.
“There are so many nonprofits in the Valley, and we want them to know that this is available,” she says. “Our goal is to have more nonprofits applying.”
At the Ligonier Kinder-Schull, preschoolers climb, flip and relax outside daily on a large “spider-web climber.” Part of the school’s outdoor preschool program, the low-to-the-ground netted and wooden structure was purchased with a $500 grant from the Ligonier Valley Education Trust.
“The grants that they provide have been very helpful in us breaking ground on this new outdoor preschool that we’re running,” says Angela Beukema, site director and teacher at the preschool, adding that the school plans to apply for another Education Trust Grant this year.
At Ligonier’s Holy Trinity Church, the Good Shepherd Atrium for 3- to 6-year-olds is tidy and safe, thanks to a vacuum cleaner, mop and cleaning solutions purchased with an Education Trust Grant. To enhance creativity, the grant also helped the church acquire a wooden clothes line stand and light box for tracing “prayer art” and Scriptures.
“We are so grateful to the (Education Trust) for helping us provide an even higher faith environment for the children of Holy Trinity and neighboring communities,” says Kristin Duska of Holy Trinity Church.
Along with food and fellowship, attendees at the tea can enter a basket raffle. To make reservations, contact Peg McDonald at 412-780-2516 or pmcd04@gmail.com.
Applications for an Education Trust Grant will be available on Aug. 1 by going to the group’s Facebook page. The deadline to apply is Sept. 10, and recipients will be notified by Oct. 1.
