Ligonier Valley High School Class of 2023 graduation is set for 6 p.m. today in the high school auditorium. Admittance to the auditorium is by ticket only.
Speakers for commencement include:
- Megan Maureen Glista, senior class president. Megan is the daughter of Ryan and Barb Glista of Ligonier.
Megan’s activities include track and field, soccer, National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, senior class president, Valley Youth Network and C.H.I.L. (Christ Happening in Lives). Megan has received the Trib Total Media Outstanding Young Citizen Top 100, LVHS Student of the Month and has made the president’s list at Westmoreland County Community College. Scholarships Megan has been awarded include the Thoburn Foundation Scholarship, Sandra L. Neiderhiser Scholarship, Duquesne Scholarship, R.K. Mellon Foundation Scholarship, Gloria Madorma Quigley Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship and Miss Ligonier 2022-23 Scholarship. Her future plans are to attend Duquesne University for pre-medicine/biochemistry. After college, she plans to become a surgeon or work in emergency medicine.
- Noah Reyan Lawson, Salutatorian. Noah is the son of Susie and Heath Fisher of Ligonier.
Noah’s activities include varsity baseball and soccer, Game Changers Sports Ministry Club, National Honor Society, Air Force Junior ROTC and Valley Youth Network. Noah has received awards including LVHS Scholar Athlete, Air Force Junior ROTC Top Physical Performer, Air Force Daedalians, Air Force Association Award and Rotary Student of the Month. His future plans are to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point where he was awarded a full scholarship.
- Kiersten Briana Auman, Valedictorian. Kiersten is the daughter of Teria and Bruce Auman of Stahlstown.
Kiersten’s activities include varsity soccer and track and field, SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), yearbook, Theatre Guild, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, class committee, Ram’s Café, Spanish National Honor Society and National Business Honors Society. Kiersten has received the Bausch & Lomb Award, Women & Engineering Certificate of Merit, LVHS student of the month and the Trib Total Media Outstanding Young Citizen Award. Scholarships Kiersten has been awarded include St. Vincent Chancellor’s Scholarship, Sandra L. Neiderhiser Scholarship and Ligonier Valley Endowment Scholarship. Her future plans are to attend St. Vincent College for biology/pre-med. She will also be part of the college’s track and field team on the hurdles team.
The Ligonier Valley High School Class of 2023 includes Ava Lynn Adams, Kiersten Briana Auman, Jesse Thomas Ayers, Joseph Thomas Barbarich, Faith Alexis Barkley, Dominick Jacob Boyd, Haley Mia Boyd, Aidan Carter Brisendine, Christian Edward Brugler, Emma Lee Burns, David Wilhelm Cameron, Johnathan James Cramer, Elizabeth Catherine Crissman, Trinity Kairi Croyle, Kia Raylynn Deemer, James Tyler DeSchepper, Joseph Scott DeSchepper, Cole Joseph Dunn, Renee Lynn Fletcher, Audrey Mercedes Fruehauf, Anastasia Letitia Fry, Jesse Elijah Glenn, Megan Maureen Glista, Peyton Olivia-Dell Halferty, Joshua Paul Harbert, Hayden Garrett Hart, Olyvia Marie Hartman, Kendall Grace Hegan, Emmie Grace Horner, Mary Elizabeth Jablonski, Robert Patrick Jack, Ashton Richard Jasper, Logan Thomas Johnston, Kyrstin Joy Keller, Ryleigh Kaylin Kelley, Nathan Alexander Kells, Jacob Andrew Kriberney, Brody Waylon Krieger, Bruce Todd Krieger, Landen Edward Laskoski, Hannah Lyn Latin, Payton Madison LaVale, Noah Reyan Lawson, Matthew Jace Leighty, Nicholas Paul Lonas, Zoe Jane Lyles, Abigail Grace Mack, Madeline Marie Manges, Lauren Elizabeth Markle, Jessica Liane Martin, Thomas William McKlveen, Gavin Munro McMullen, Colin Patrick Michaels, Elora Destiny-Lynn Miller, Misty June Miller, Mason Walter Mohnkern, Mikayla Lynn Moore, Logan Francis Mulheren, Kylee Mae Newhouse, Riley Patrick Nichols, Sophia Elizabeth Nixon, Logan Matthew Palmer, Sadie Oleen Penrose, Tyler Dominick Pernelli, Ava Saige Peterman, Breanna Jean Piper, James Hunter Pleskovitch, Dylan Joseph Plummer, Emma-Lee Grace Robinson, Kameron Philip Rose, Broderick Thomas Schreyer, Allyson Rose Selfridge, Brayden Ryan Selfridge, Garrett Nicholas Shaftic, Jonathan Michael Shawley, McKinley Admiral Shearer, Haden Jeffrey Sierocky, Cole William Smith, Colin Richard Smith, Bret Alan Solich, Sydney Louise Sosko, Connor Aiden Sowers, Trevor James Spitznogle, Jacob Cole Steele, Vincent John Steffey, William David Sugden, Mark Francis Augustine Syphan, Aric Johnathan Tenney, Jesse Charles Turner, Ruby Catherine Wallace and Tylan Louis Wilkins.
