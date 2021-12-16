Masks are now optional in Ligonier Valley School District buildings, as the district’s school board on Wednesday approved a modified health and safety plan.
The plan passed, 8-1, with only Vice President Kevin Mack voting against making face coverings optional. No school director elaborated on the masking issue before casting their vote.
The board initially approved the district’s health and safety plan earlier this year, which did not require face coverings. Since September, Ligonier Valley had followed the state’s mask mandate.
School districts across the state have quickly changed course after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Dec. 10 affirmed a lower court ruling that the acting secretary of health did not have the authority to issue the mask order. The ruling now puts the decision back in the hands of local districts regarding masking.
A federal mask mandate for student transportation, including school buses and vans, remains in effect.
Before Wednesday’s vote, several community members expressed a desire to make masks a parental choice. Other related concerns included suggesting a pared down, easier-to-understand online health and safety plan with a fact sheet, along with more transparency as it pertains to the district’s plans if future conditions change.
