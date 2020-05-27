The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Scott Haines is resigning as the chamber’s executive director.
According to LVCC board president Joyce McIntire, Haines and his family are relocating to Chicago after Haines’ wife was promoted within her company, necessitating the move.
“The Chamber is losing a great asset, and we are sorry to have Scott and his family leave our Chamber and Ligonier communities,” McIntire said.
According to the announcement, Haines and his family plan to leave the area in August.
“It’s with a heavy heart that I say so long to my community and hometown,” Haines said. “Serving as your executive director for the last several years has truly been an honor! I wish you nothing but the best as we make our way out of this pandemic to what I know will be much better days!”
