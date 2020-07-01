Calling all photographers! The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking submissions for its 2021 Ligonier Valley Calendar Contest. Photos should be recognizable as a location in the Ligonier Valley, and can include scenic landscapes, special events, landmarks, and much more.
The Chamber is looking for photos that represent all four seasons in the Ligonier Valley. Photos must be easily recognizable as Ligonier Valley locations to be considered.
“We are always looking for a stunning photo that sets the tone for the entire calendar, and I’m sure we won’t be disappointed,” Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Scott Haines said. “This calendar is a fantastic place for local, amateur photographers to be showcased, and makes a great gift for lovers of the Ligonier Valley, whether they live here or not.”
The deadline for submissions is July 24.
Other guidelines for submissions:
- Only photos of the Ligonier Valley will be eligible for the contest. Photos must be recognizable as a location in the Ligonier Valley, and can include scenic landscapes, special events, landmarks, etc.;
- All photos must be submitted as high-quality photos or high-quality digital photos on CD or flash drive;
- All photos submitted must be labeled with the photographer’s name, address, and phone number. All CDs submitted must have the photographer’s name, address, and phone number on the disk;
- All submissions must be color photos, and horizontal format;
- No black and white photos will be accepted;
- Watermarks on photos may disqualify the entry;
- The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce reserves the non-exclusive right to use any photograph(s) in its marketing projects.
Winners will be chosen and notified no later than Aug. 14.
Photographers are encouraged to send their submissions to the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, 120 East Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658 or office@ligonierchamber.com. Winning photos will be featured in the 2021 Ligonier Valley Calendar, and in various Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce publications. Winners will receive a $25 cash prize and a 2021 Ligonier Valley Calendar for each photo selected.
