Santa Claus is coming to Light Up Ligonier, and you are invited.
“The North Pole has confirmed that Santa Claus will be arriving in charming downtown Ligonier on Friday, Nov. 25,” said Amy Beitel, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. “He is looking forward to helping us light up our beautiful Diamond and greeting the children afterward.”
Santa is slated to arrive via horse-drawn sleigh led to town by a parade including the Ligonier Valley High School marching band under direction of Mr. Jeremy McCall. Ligonier Valley Cheerleaders under the direction of Michelle Clise, local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and the Idlewild trolley. Assisting Santa will be our emcee Bill Brown, Ligonier Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas, and Miss Ligonier and her court.
One lucky child and their family will have the opportunity to help Santa press the button to light up the Diamond. “Our ‘Help Santa Light Up Ligonier” contest will once again give one lucky child and their family the opportunity to arrive with Santa in the sleigh, and help Santa light the Diamond,” said Beitel.
“You can purchase tickets at Abigail’s Coffeehouse, The Ligonier Valley Library, and the Chamber of Commerce office. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Our winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 21, live on Facebook at Visit Ligonier then contacted for details.”
Children are encouraged to drop their letters, with a return address, to Santa in the mailbox in front of Town Hall.
Santa will greet children in the Ligonier Town Hall Community Room immediately after the light up of the Diamond. Children will have the opportunity to participate in “Color for Christmas Cheer” as they wait their turn to speak with Santa. All coloring pages will be distributed to local residents at Bethlen Communities locations.
Sleigh rides will be available in front of Town Hall, weather permitting, immediately following the lighting of the Diamond by Ernie Alwine, owner of Misty Haven Carriage.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is also hosting an Ugly Sweater Contest from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9. It’s easy to enter. Simply post a picture of you (or your pet) in an Ugly Sweater in Ligonier to Visit Ligonier with the hashtag #visitligonier#uglysweaterjinglejam. All photos will be posted on Facebook Visit Ligonier on Dec. 13. Vote for your favorite between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19. The photos with the top three most likes will receive Chamber Gift Certificates.
“While in Ligonier, visit our shops and pick up a Christmas present or two or get some ideas for your holiday shopping list and enjoy dinner at one of our fine restaurants,” added Beitel. “Be sure to check out the fine items for holiday gift giving in the Merchants’ Christmas Raffle Window located at G Squared Gallery. Items are donated by local businesses and tickets will be on sale in the merchant’s stores. Winners will be drawn on Dec. 28.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.