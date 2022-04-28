The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce and its members honored two organizations and a person from the Valley at its annual dinner Tuesday at Fort Ligonier.
The Ligonier Valley School District Foundation was named the Chamber’s 2021 Nonprofit of the Year, presented by Ligonier Valley School District Superintendent of Schools Tim Kantor.
Kantor said the foundation has been a great partner of the school district in helping support their students.
“I’m glad that the great work they do for Ligonier Valley School District doesn’t go unnoticed,” said Kantor.
The foundation is a nonprofit, grassroots organization that was formed to provide financial support for the music, arts, academics and athletic programs at Ligonier Valley.
He touted the foundation’s big project Food2Go4Kids as the one that has the largest impact across all school buildings. A program that provides backpacks of food for students enrolled in the reduced lunch program, the initiative distributed 6,280 backpacks of food — representing more than 37,000 meals and snacks — this year.
In addition, the foundation partnered to provide funding for KidzKare, which provides clothing and school supplies to district families when urgent needs arise.
Accepting the award was foundation member Irma Hutchinson, who shared the foundation’s appreciation for the recognition since it’s a relatively “young” foundation that was somehow able to “keep the lights on” during COVID-19 through virtual meetings.
She took the opportunity to thank the Ligonier merchants in the room, who help the foundation out with its Merchant Penny Wars fundraiser that has become a Ligonier tradition.
“We could not do this fundraiser without you,” said Hutchinson. “Never, never, never.”
A relatively new business, Ligonier Paws on Main was named the 2021 Business of the Year. Presented by April Kinzler, the award was given to owner Angel Tunstall.
Tunstall established Paws on Jan. 5, 2019.
“She didn’t just create a store,” said Kinzler. “She created an experience.”
Although the plan was to create a specialty boutique for pets and their owners, over the few years its been in business, the store has become a destination for tourists and the community alike. In addition to pet toys, clothes and treats, the store also has become a must-stop for pet lovers and the locale of special events, clinics and fundraisers for local shelters.
Paws has been honored for the work by the town’s mayor, local newspapers and now the chamber, including multiple contributions to animal rescues from throughout the county, raising over $5,000 to help pets who need homes.
Pet parades and pet Easter egg hunts in Ligonier wouldn’t be tradition if not for Tunstall and Paws.
This fall, the store will bring another hopefully annual event, Bark in the Boro, a town-wide pet fair that is planned for Sept. 25.
“I want to thank you for such a great honor,” said Tunstall.
In addition to the chamber and business leaders, Tunstall thanked a group of women she warmly refers to as her “store ladies,” which includes Kinzler. And finally, she thanked the community who has supported the store and all of the ideas and projects.
Amy Beitel, executive director of the Chamber, said what Tunstall and Paws has accomplished in Ligonier has been great to see.
“In a short time, Paws has become a staple in our community,” said Beitel.
The last award of the night was for Chamber board president Joyce McIntire of McIntire Insurance Services, who was named the Chamber’s 2021 Person of the Year.
McIntire was credited for keeping the Chamber going as financial matters amid COVID-19 restrictions wouldn’t allow the hiring of a new executive director when the previous executive director left in July 2020.
She stepped in and worked in the Chamber office to keep the doors open, while maintaining her own insurance business as well. Once the Chamber hired Beitel, McIntire worked closely with her for a seamless transition.
Nancy Donchez, who presented McIntire with her award, said McIntire “kept the Chamber afloat” in those early days.
McIntire said she was humbled to have her name added to the list of previous Person of the Year winners.
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for having been chosen as the Chamber’s 2021 Person of the Year,” said McIntire, she got emotional as she mentioned her late husband Dick, who gave her the support both at work and home to enable her to work all those late nights at the Chamber office.
