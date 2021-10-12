Although currently supply chain and employee shortages sparked by the pandemic have had a minimal effect on the Ligonier Valley School District, the administration is bracing for additional negative impacts that may face the district later this fall and into 2022.
That was the message superintendent Tim Kantor gave the school board Monday as nationwide supply chain shortages are affecting a variety of services provided by the district, including food services, bussing and building and grounds.
According to Kantor, the district’s food service provider Metz Culinary is currently experiencing, as many food providers are, delays, shortages and a need for replacement items as supply chain issues continue.
One of the positives, Kantor reported, is Metz is a part of the Premier Purchasing Program, one of U.S. Foods largest customers, which make it a higher priority and the district is benefitting from that.
In fact, Kantor said that the district received its full order last week, which is the first time that’s happened this school year.
As far as workers, Kantor reported the district is in satisfactory shape as only the middle school is down an employee in the food service department, which Metz has been able to handle internally.
Shortages and delays have resulted in intermittent menu changes, but that’s the extent of the impact on the district providing students with food.
“We have not seen massive shortages. We may have a delay of a delivery,” said Kantor. “We have seen some shortages.”
“We have not not had food to feed the kids. Nobody is going hungry.”
With regards to bussing, Kantor reported that at last check there were 2,500 bus driver vacancies across the state. And while 110 districts reported having to make instructional changes to the school day due to bussing issues, Ligonier Valley hasn’t had to do that at all.
The district’s bussing company, Lodestar reports that they have two openings for bus drivers, which have been covered internally and have caused no interruption to transportation, including athletic or extracurricular activities.
Lodestar reports that if changes need to be made, the company will prioritize trips, meaning field trips would be the first activity to be eliminated if necessary.
Other school districts, along with the state Department of Education, have tried to bolster employment by sending letters home with students encouraging parents, grandparents, neighbors or any member of the community interested in driving school buses to apply, especially those who already possess a CDL license.
“We aren’t at that point yet,” said Kantor. But who’s to say we won’t be eventually.”
Kantor added that Lodestar’s competitive pay, continuing recruiting and increased level of training are three reasons the bus company hasn’t experienced the same staffing shortages that have plagued other company’s across the state and the country.
The district’s building and grounds department has also experienced shortages of both employees and supplies.
Currently, the department is down to one full-time employee and two others are out on leaves. The district hired an agency that could provide replacement workers in the case that the district is having a hard time filling vacant posts, but recently learned the agency itself is having trouble finding qualified candidates as well.
“We’re running short-staffed, but we’re making due as we can,” said Kantor.
Although supplies chains are holding for now, Kantor said major delays are expected by December. Supplies affected include plastic bags, cleaners and any China-produced products. And even if items are available, Kantor said the district should brace for price increases.
One way, Kantor said, the school district is handling the possible shortages is something started under former superintendent, Dr. Christine Oldham, and that’s pre-ordering supplies.
After Kantor’s report, the school board approved the following:
- Advertise jointly as a member of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit joint purchasing consortiums to purchase multi-purpose paper and unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel;
- Motion to allow the marching band to go on a field trip to Niagara Falls, New York, on April 29-May 1, 2022;
- Proposed district comprehensive plan for public review;
- Motion to allow superintendent to attend PASA New Superintendent’s Academy in Harrisburg on Nov. 15-16;
- Acceptance of resignation of Wesley Siko, athletic director, and hiring of Joe Skura as athletic/transportation director at base annual salary of $52,000, effective Nov. 1;
- Transfer of Desire Muir to special education secretary position, effective immediately;
- Hiring of Julie Thomas as reading specialist teacher at Laurel Valley Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year at a salary of $49,892;
- Motion approving Rob Hakel as softball program volunteer and Wesley Smykal as boys’ soccer program volunteer for the 2021-22 school year;
- Acceptance of resignation of Laura Henderson Jr. class advisor at the high school, effective immediately;
- Appointments of supplemental positions, including Ryan Podlucky as head junior high girls’ basketball coach, Denise Matheson as assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach; Griffin Clark as assistant baseball coach, and Brian Blasko as junior class sponsor;
- Extension of third temporary memorandum of understanding with Lodestar Bus Lines for the 2021-22 school year;
- Appointment of Jason McIntosh to serve unexpired term of director Jennifer Kromel on the Westmoreland Intermediate Unity board from Oct. 12, 2021, to June 30, 2022;
- Emergency Operations Plan, retroactively to Sept. 27, 2021.
