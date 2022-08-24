Folks who attend Ligonier Valley School District athletic events are encouraged to purchase the athletic pass, which covers all athletic events for the 2022-23 school year.
Passes are $35 for adults, $25 for learners in grades 1-12, and free for senior citizens aged 65 and older.
The athletic passes will be on sale at the first home football game on Friday, Aug. 26, at Weller Field as well as the volleyball match at LVHS on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m., and at soccer games at Weller Field on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. You may also purchase a pass in the high school office.
“We absolutely encourage our biggest athletic fans to purchase a pass,” said Athletic Director Joe Skura. “The savings are definitely noticed if you attend several games, and especially several seasons. We also hope our senior citizens will take advantage of the free pass and come and support our athletes.”
