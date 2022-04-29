Pay It Forward Day is a worldwide celebration of kindness that takes place every year on April 28. The day is organized without any association to any organization or foundation, but instead exists to encourage people to stand for kindness out of the goodness of their hearts.
According to the website for Pay It Forward Day, the mission is to inspire acts of kindness on this day in hopes that the ripple of good will continue throughout the entire year.
The day certainly was one that Ligonier Valley High School football coach Roger Beitel embraced, and encouraged his athletes to participate in.
Members of the football team cleaned up garbage and debris around the high school and middle school, and assisted customers at Giant Eagle with getting their groceries packed in their cars. The endeavor was appreciated greatly by administrators and staff at both schools, and also by all at Giant Eagle.
“As I always tell my coaches, our football program is a developmental program,” Beitel said. “Through this ‘process,’ our goal is to develop the best person that we can. Physically, mentally, academically, emotionally and spiritually. Part of this is teaching them the concept of ‘team over self.’”
Beitel and his athletes emphasized the outpour of support from the community and their desire to give back.
“The football program and players are very blessed to receive a lot of support throughout this community and we never miss an opportunity to give back when we can,” he said. “So, when this opportunity to ‘Pay It Forward’ came to me, I saw this as a great life lesson for our kids. Doing acts of kindness for others is part of our process.”
Beitel explained the game plan for Pay It Forward Day, but didn’t want to tell what the kids were doing, adding that they weren’t doing it for publicity or attention and felt that would defeat the purpose.
“We had three separate groups paying it forward today,” he said. “Our rising seniors will be in charge of each group and that is part of their leadership development as well. They will be doing some very nice things for others.”
LVHS junior Bruce Krieger assisted in the overall leadership of the day. He talked with Giant Eagle to get the game plan, and bought in to Beitel’s encouragement for the day. Krieger and a crew of other teammates helped with loading groceries at Giant Eagle.
“We don’t want to get in the way, but we want to pay it forward and help people,” Krieger said. “It feels good to do something for people and they don’t have to ask you to do it. It gives us a sense of accomplishment and pride. It also lets people know that we are part of a group that cares about our community and finds it important to pay it forward – our football program.”
Freshman Aidan Mulheren participated because he wanted to get involved with a community project. He also took his time to write a note to his English teacher, Mrs. Ashley Crossland, to thank her for making his school day fun as part of Pay It Forward Day.
“I hope it was a beam of light in their day,” Mulheren said of his efforts at Giant Eagle and in writing the note to Crossland.
Noah Dunn, also a freshman, added that the community supports football, and the football program needs to support the community.
“It’s good to give back because the people of our community support us and I think we should definitely help the people who do that, and this is a great way to do it,” Dunn said. ”I want to help as many people as I can today because we get help from a lot of people in the community for football.”
Lisa Ruff, manager at Ligonier’s Giant Eagle, was impressed and appreciative of the athletes’ efforts.
“I think it is a great idea and a good thing,” Ruff said. “The customers are very impressed by it all and enjoy it. It means a lot to them because they see kids doing something to give back. It is very important to pay things forward and make a difference. Giant Eagle is proud that our football team is willing to do something like this and that we could be involved, too.”
Members of the student athlete council at Ligonier Valley High School also gave carnations to faculty and staff with a Pay It Forward note, as well as some chocolate that was donated by O’Sheas Candies of Ligonier.
All athletes were encouraged to write a note to their coaches, teachers, or staff members and do something to pay it forward without publicizing it. By the end of the day, it was evident there had been many deeds completed.
