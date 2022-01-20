After a diverse career in news, education and sports took him around the country, Ligonier and its people are keeping Jim Stewart here and wanting to make a difference in his community.
“I have been dumbstruck by how wonderful this area and the people are, and I thought that perhaps I could put my shoulder to the rock and help keep it wonderful,” Stewart told the Bulletin about his interest in serving on the Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board.
The zoning hearing board welcomed its newest member during its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday night.
Ligonier Township’s board of supervisors appointed Stewart to a five-year term at its Jan. 11 meeting. He fills a seat left empty after the resignation of former zoning hearing board member Bob Smithley.
Stewart and his wife Annie moved to Ligonier two years ago. He, a Pittsburgh kid, grew up in North Hills, while she was born in Somerset. The high school sweethearts fell “flat-out in love with Ligonier,” according to Stewart.
“It really truly is wonderful living here. I’m 61 years old and, like I said, I’ve lived all over the country and I’m just happy to finally be home,” Stewart said.
He began his career in television news, then founded and operated a charter school in Erie, worked at a national foundation in Washington, D.C., was a park ranger in Austin, Texas, and even raced sailboats at one time.
“My resume does look like I was in the witness protection program,” Stewart said.
In other business, the board unanimously re-elected Scott Gongaware as chairman, chose Doug Kurtz as vice chairman, and reappointed Linda McDowell as secretary for 2022.
The board also voted to move Kurtz into the third regular member seat, with Ed Oles as first alternate and Stewart as second alternate.
Mark Sorice was also reappointed as zoning hearing board solicitor.
“I think he’s done a wonderful job for this board,” Gongaware said.
The zoning hearing board had no other agenda items during its less than 10-minute meeting. The board will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
