Ligonier Township’s zoning hearing board has sided with a resident challenging his neighbor’s home-based business and proposed storage building on his residential property.
The board at a public hearing Tuesday voted 3-0 in favor of Tom Hunter’s appeal of the township zoning officer’s decision to issue a no-impact, home-based business occupancy permit for John Hoffman, plus a building permit for an accessory structure at 1222 Old Forbes Road.
The zoning hearing board’s ruling revokes both permits.
Hoffman moved to a mobile home on the property about four years ago and is the sole proprietor of a general hauling business.
Earlier this year, neighbors say they began to see more activity there, including burning, dumping, and the frequent transporting of items to and from the property. Those who testified at the hearing recalled two sea containers arriving sometime in June, large cargo shipping containers that they first assumed were dumpsters.
Rick Krouse, the township’s zoning and code enforcement officer, in May approved both a no-impact, home-based business permit and a permit to build a 30-by-70-foot storage facility for furniture and debris at Hoffman’s property, which is located in the agricultural (A-1) zoning district.
However, Hunter’s legal counsel, Dan Hewitt of Avolio Law Group, argued that Hoffman’s operation doesn’t qualify as a home-based business and that the proposed new building can’t be considered an accessory structure given its size and intended use to expand his commercial venture.
“He is operating a business in the A-1 zoning district of Ligonier Township. That is not a permitted use. It can’t be allowed. You can’t put up an accessory building to make it more easy for him to operate his business in an agricultural district in Ligonier Township. And if you look at the application form for the no-impact home-based business, it should never have been issued, it doesn’t qualify,” Hewitt said in his closing statement.
Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance describes an accessory structure as one detached from and subordinate to the primary dwelling on the property, but the 30-by-70-foot building would exceed the size of the existing mobile home, as Hoffman himself said the trailer measures 60 or 69 feet.
According to the township’s application for a no-impact home-based business occupancy permit, the business should only be conducted in the residential dwelling using no more than 25% of the space, have no outside appearance of a business use, and generate no noise, vibration, glare, fumes or odors, among other regulations.
Hunter and four other residents recounted what they have observed on Hoffman’s property over the last few months and its impact on them.
Hunter, of Summer Hill Lane, has owned two adjacent parcels for more than 40 years and lives on about one acre behind Hoffman.
He described items ranging from furniture and mattresses to exercise bikes and cardboard being delivered to the property, materials left outside of the storage containers visible from both his home and the road, and visitors coming to purchase or take free items.
Hunter is also concerned about Hoffman’s nighttime burning, which he said prohibits him from opening his windows in the summer due to the smoke. He has filed complaints with the Ligonier Valley Police Department, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and the Environmental Protection Agency but no action has been taken to his knowledge.
“If I was to sell, you know, the stuff that is on the property, people would come to look the place over, they wouldn’t even come up the driveway, they’d turn around and leave. Eyesore,” Hunter said.
Kimberly Williams, who lives two lots down from Hoffman on Old Forbes Road, noted that the dumping and burning has lately improved, but said she was bothered by the red storage containers.
“It’s already sounding like it’s bigger than should have been allowed and then to be permitted to expand concerned me,” Williams said.
Cindy Kallmann of Summer Hill Lane, another four-decade resident, also noticed debris and refuse on the property and saw glowing burn piles from her driveway. She also has two parcels near Hoffman, which she bought as investment properties for retirement.
“I believe with what is right next door would not help me get the value of that property that I would need,” Kallmann said.
Allen Whittemore lives about a half mile east on Old Forbes Road and drives past Hoffman’s home on a near daily basis. He testified that he’s watched the activity and the amount of material being delivered regularly increase since his family moved to Ligonier last fall.
“I’m not here to ruin a man’s business, but one of the reasons that my wife and I bought that house was the neighbors are consistent. The neighborhood has outbuildings galore, but they are appropriately sized, they are adequately hidden, and they are seldom in ways exposed to [people] driving up and down Old Forbes Road,” Whittemore said.
Hewitt questioned Krouse about his knowledge about Hoffman’s business, whether he inspected the property, what materials were stored in the sea containers, and his familiarity with Ligonier Township’s regulations for no-impact home-based businesses.
Krouse testified that he was at the property but had not been inside of Hoffman’s home and that it was his understanding that Hoffman was using some or all of his trailers for business purposes and that the proposed new building would be to facilitate his business use “in part.”
“So, to your knowledge, Mr. Hoffman is today operating a business activity at this property? And you believe, because you signed the permit, that it somehow qualifies as a no-impact, home based business? Why do you think it fits that, given what your permit says?” Hewitt asked.
“It was the determination that I made at the time,” Krouse answered.
Hoffman, who was joined by his attorney, J. Allen Roth, said the sea containers were temporary until he could erect a permanent structure, where only one of the five bays would be used for commercial storage. The other sections would contain his car, truck, trailer and tools.
He also defended his cleanup efforts on his property and said he hasn’t burned anything in nearly two months, plus has no plans to do so save for an occasional small recreational fire.
“You can drive by my property any day of the week you want, you will see after 2 p.m. it’s cleaned up,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman summarized his daily life running a hauling business, which often has him starting early in the morning, driving out of state, and responding quickly to opportunities given fierce competition. He takes scrap to the junkyard and only saves certain items to sell online, primarily with delivery service.
He’s lived on the Old Forbes Road property for the past four years after spending two years in a car following a fire that destroyed his previous home.
“I’m not here to cause anybody any problems, I’m just trying to live my life and pay my bills as well as I can. No one took the time to talk to me and share their concerns or get to know me or get to know what I’m about or where I’m coming from,” Hoffman said. “At times I can see why people are upset, but again, they don’t understand what I go through.”
Zoning board members questioned some of the information on Hoffman’s original permit application, mainly concerning plans to expand his business and the number of its employees. He explained that he has an occasional friend who helps if needed, but the expansion referred to his plans to possibly open a second-hand shop along U.S. Route 30, which he doesn’t see happening anytime soon.
The zoning hearing board spent a little over 15 minutes in an executive session before announcing its ruling in Hunter’s favor.
“The appeal was clearly in accordance with the zoning code. The permit did not consider a number of code sections. We just couldn’t ignore that. And that was really it. It was strictly based on the code. And the counsel for the appellant pointed those out very clearly in his statement,” board Chairman Scott Gongaware told the Bulletin.
“You can’t conduct openly a business in the agricultural district, which is what was happening. The accessory structure was not subordinate to the residence,” he added.
Doug Kurtz, who serves as vice chairman of the zoning hearing board, recused himself from participating in the hearing as both he and Hunter serve on the board of directors for the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association. Member Ed Oles was absent.
“I explained what my unique situation is. I have a unique situation. I haul stuff. It could be a job in Latrobe making $20. It could be a job in Greensburg making $50. I do it to help people. At this same time, I’m trying to stay afloat,” Hoffman told the Bulletin in response to the board’s decision.
“He has a garage, but I’m not allowed to have one.” Hoffman continued, referring to Hunter, “So now they get to continue seeing the shipping containers.”
Krouse declined to comment after the hearing.
Tuesday’s hearing was the first for newly appointed zoning hearing board member Tim Baacke, who the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors last week selected to fill a vacancy on the five-member board.
Baacke, who recently moved into the township, formerly served as councilman for Laurel Mountain Borough. His term expires at the end of 2025.
A retired high school music teacher and former president for Tops Diner and Fox’s Pizza Den, Baacke’s community experience in Johnstown includes stints as board president for the Johnstown Heritage Development Fund and founding member of the Moxham Renaissance Community Center Organization, plus roles with the Committee to Save the Roxbury Bandshell and the Moxham National Historic District Designation. He also served as director for the Frank Lloyd Wright Duncan House relocation to Polymath Park in Acme during the early 2000s.
“I have been involved in community endeavors since the 1990s,” Baacke told the Bulletin. With his move to Ligonier Township, he could no longer serve on Laurel Mountain Borough’s council. “This vacancy came open and I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to continue to be involved in the community.”
The Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board’s next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
Editor’s note: Sopko also serves on the board of directors for the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association.
