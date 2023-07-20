Ligonier Township Complex

Ligonier Township’s zoning hearing board has sided with a resident challenging his neighbor’s home-based business and proposed storage building on his residential property.

The board at a public hearing Tuesday voted 3-0 in favor of Tom Hunter’s appeal of the township zoning officer’s decision to issue a no-impact, home-based business occupancy permit for John Hoffman, plus a building permit for an accessory structure at 1222 Old Forbes Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.