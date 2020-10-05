There might not be a bigger Pittsburgh Steelers fan than Jaime Lucchetti. It’s written all over her — literally.
Lucchetti, 44, of Ligonier Township was featured Saturday evening on KDKA‘s “Fan N’ation,” to showcase her 30 Steelers-inspired tattoos.
After hearing about the show from a friend, Lucchetti submitted photos of her ink to Fan N’ation, a show which celebrates Pittsburgh sports fan culture. A few days later she received a call from one of the show’s producers who wanted to arrange an interview at her house in Ligonier Township.
“He (Tom Schneider) was so excited to meet such a fan like me and loved my tattoos,” she said.
A film crew came to her house last week to film the interview, and Lucchetti — who’s affectionately known as “Steelers Moma” — watched the segment Saturday evening with her family. “It was really weird seeing myself on such a big screen, but it was fun,” she said. “I had people around me that supported me the most, so that was very cool.”
Her die-hard Steelers fandom began about 20 years ago when her ex-mother-in-law Susan Fink took her to her first Steelers training camp at St. Vincent College in Unity Township. She’s since attended each summer to watch her favorite team prepare for the upcoming season.
Lucchetti said when her 21-year-old daughter, Alexis, was younger, she used to call Fink “Grandma Steelers.”
“She’s the reason why I’m probably one of the biggest Steelers’ fans,” Lucchetti said of Fink.
The tattoo sleeve on her right arm is dedicated to her ex-mother-in-law, who died in 2012 of ovarian cancer.
“My taking over as being called ‘Steelers Moma’ kind was in honor of her,” Luchhetti said. “She was one of the biggest fans I know. She was my biggest inspiration to become Steelers Moma.”
Her favorite players include linebacker T.J. Watt, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and former defensive end Brett Keisel, who played all 12 of his NFL seasons in Pittsburgh before retiring in 2015.
Lucchetti’s ink includes realistic portraits of her beloved players of Steelers past and present. She got her first tattoo around six years ago, which says “Steelers” across her chest.
Her next piece of ink was a bit bigger and brought her more attention.
“I got mad because the Ravens beat us,” she said. “So, I went straight down to my tattoo artist and I was like, ‘I want to do a different tattoo,’” one that depicts Steelers’ mascot Steely McBeam crushing a Baltimore Raven, Cleveland Brown and Cincinnati Bengal on her right arm.
After Keisel retired, she then decided to dedicate an entire sleeve to Steelers nation and Fink by adding tattoos in memory of the late Hall of Fame Steelers broadcaster Myron Cope, four-time Super Bowl winning head coach Chuck Noll and former owner Art Rooney. She also got a portrait of Keisel and one of Villanueva that portrays “half Army ranger, half Steeler, with an American flag in the back.”
“He’s always stayed true to his beliefs, and that’s why he’s one of my favorite players,” she said.
About two dozen tattoos later, Lucchetti now has ink of Ryan Shazier, Ben Roethlisberger, James Connor, and more. She also has tattoos of Steelers legend Jack Lambert, her “dad’s favorite growing up,” and Terry Bradshaw.
Dennis Hager of Cecilia’s Main Street Tattoo Gallery in Ligonier completed her most recent design of Watt, while Sic Ink Tattoos in Latrobe did the other 29.
She wants to reach 33 tattoos, in honor of when the Pittsburgh Steelers joined the National Football League in 1933.
Having grown up in a family that watched the Steelers, she is drawn to the team’s rich history which includes the Rooney family, six-time Super Bowl winners and owners of the Steelers.
“To me, the Steelers are the best NFL team in the world,” she said.
The Steelers won their first two two home games this season, both played at an empty Heinz Field because of coronavirus-related capacity restrictions. Lucchetti hopes that black-and-gold fans will soon be able to watch their favorite team in-person.
“I think the only thing hurting us right now is not having the fans,” she said. “Because the Steelers fans are what gets them going.”
According to its website, Fan N’ation “rewrites the rules of traditional sport show formulas to celebrate Pittsburgh’s sports fans, arguably the most devoted and fanatical fans in the world.”
Lucchetti is proud to be a part of Steelers nation.
“That’s like the best family that anyone could ever ask to be involved in, because we don’t care what you do for a living, who you are, what color you are, where you come from or what your family is like,” she said. “Once you are Steelers family, you stay Steelers family.”
