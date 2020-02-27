Across the globe, a total of 842 million people are estimated to be suffering from chronic hunger, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.
But thanks to people like Braden Myers, 18, of Ligonier Township, those people aren’t alone in their struggle.
Myers, a homeschooled high school senior, said he wanted “a big senior project” to serve as the capstone of his high school experience, so he recently brought his community together to join the fight to end world hunger.
“I wanted to have an intergenerational community event that could impact the world and feed people who aren’t as fortunate as we are,” Myers said.
Fortunately, a friend of the Myers family, Joey Kelly of Connellsville, just started working full-time in October as an assistant community engagement manager for Rise Against Hunger, a nonprofit humanitarian relief organization headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Rise Against Hunger’s mission turned out to be a perfect fit for Myers’ desire to make a difference.
“They don’t just want to provide food, they want to provide sustainability. They help people make their own food so they can sustain themselves,” Myers said. “They’re driving to end world hunger by 2030, which I thought was a cool mission statement.”
He sought help from the community, raising more than $3,400 in funds and bringing together a group of approximately 40 to 50 volunteers for a meal packaging event hosted by Rise Against Hunger this past Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ligonier Camp & Conference Center in Ligonier Township, where Braden’s dad, Patrick Myers, serves as executive director.
“Lots of different people from the community came together, which is pretty cool,” Braden said.
Braden said he plans on attending Geneva College to earn a business degree, and this experience helped him understand how talking to people and getting them excited about something can lead to amazing things.
“It’s been really fun. It’s even made me consider going into nonprofit work,” he said.
Kelly said Saturday’s meal packaging event lasted about two hours, and the volunteers managed to prepare more than 10,000 meals. Those will be shipped to a warehouse for safekeeping until one of Rise Against Hunger’s partners asks for a shipment to assist people in need.
He said his organization works with people from nations all over the world, including places like the Congo, North Korea and Kenya, to name a few.
Rise Against Hunger hosts meal packaging events every day of the week, with some of its busier regional offices hosting multiple events in a single day.
All of the food purchased with the funds Braden raised is grown in the United States, Kelly added, noting that whoever organizes each meal packaging event is 100% financially responsible for covering the cost.
Kelly, who once worked as an intern at Ligonier Camp & Conference Center, said he’s enjoying his new job with Rise Against Hunger.
“I love the youth and to have an impact in their lives is great,” he said.
Braden credited his dad, Patrick, and his mother, Sandy, with teaching him the importance of caring for others.
“I’ve always seen them putting others before themselves, that’s kind of been our family value that we’ve done through my whole life,” he said.
Braden has four sisters, Kaylin, Mara, Adleigh and Mallory.
The sponsors who made Braden’s event possible include: The Markosky Engineering Group Inc., Fort Construction Group Inc., Hydrogreen LLC, B P Insurance Inc., Ligonier Camp & Conference Center, Law of J. Dustin Barr, Vernon Realty Services, Gerald and Judith Ingle, Geary and SuHelen Myers, Kevin and Debora Mcvicker, Douglas and Jennifer Welty, Kip and Sandy Crumrine, the Ligonier Valley Interact Club, and the Rotary Club of Ligonier.
For more information about how you can join the fight to end world hunger, visit Rise Against Hunger’s website at www.riseagainsthunger.org.
