Ligonier Township officials want to determine the duties and authority of a Ligonier Beach steering committee before appointing volunteers to fill its seats.
The board of supervisors Tuesday night called for a more focused approach to not only who should comprise the committee but also what the group will be responsible for regarding a forthcoming master site development plan and swimming pool feasibility study for the dormant recreational site.
The supervisors at their May 9 meeting agreed to move forward with the Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) nonprofit group on the master plan and feasibility study.
Since then, FOLB delivered the $50,000 it raised through community donations to match a $50,000 grant Ligonier Township received from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for the project. The township expects to receive the official grant packet within the next few weeks.
The DCNR’s guidelines for a swimming pool complex feasibility study include establishing a committee to regularly meet with a planning consultant to guide and review the ongoing work. The agency has recommended a group of five, seven or nine people from diverse fields and organizations, including elected officials.
Township Manager Michael Strelic asked the board for guidance on the committee size and how to select which supervisor to participate.
FOLB representatives recently met with Strelic to brainstorm potential candidates for the committee and have scheduled a follow-up call with the DCNR, according to FOLB President Melissa Eller.
“We want somebody with some passion for the project and some interest that will put the time into the meetings,” Eller said. Suggestions included GO Laurel Highlands, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, the Ligonier Valley School Board, and youth representation from the Ligonier Valley High School Student Council.
Ligonier Township Recreation Board member Terrell Funk told the supervisors he would like to see the recreation board represented on the steering committee given Ligonier Beach is likely to fall under its jurisdiction.
“Whoever is appointed to that committee, shouldn’t be opposed to anything, or in favor of anything, be very open-minded of what’s going to be presented,” Supervisor John Beaufort said.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna asked that FOLB and Strelic provide their recommendations of the persona types for the steering committee at the board’s June 27 meeting. She urged reserving spots for FOLB representatives given the group is a co-sponsor of the DCNR grant.
Verna also pressed to define what the township would be asking of these volunteers given the time commitment for the Ligonier Beach project.
“I think it will be very important well before the meeting if we can get the objective of the committee and the authority of the committee,” Verna said.
She also pointed out that the master site plan and pool feasibility process would involve input from other entities and individuals regardless of whether they are an official steering committee member.
FOLB has also asked to partner with Ligonier Township to host a community kickoff event at Ligonier Beach to remind the public about the master plan and feasibility study.
“We just thought it would be a good way to get the community reengaged in the process. We thought it would be good publicity for the township,” Eller said. She suggested the event could incorporate old-fashioned games, host the local fire departments, and show off the Ligonier Beach property and its recreational possibilities to the public.
“We’d like the supervisors to come down, kick it off, talk about the study a little bit. I think it’s a good opportunity to educate people who live in the township and who don’t even know what’s going on down there,” Eller said.
The supervisors asked Eller and FOLB to bring back a recommendation for the event, given insurance and liability concerns over the property, which remains closed to the public for safety reasons. Verna cited Ligonier Borough’s National Night Out as an example of a successful venture with insurance considerations.
In other business, the supervisors tabled accepting a collective bargaining agreement with the United Auto Workers Local 204 for a new five-year contract for Ligonier Township’s public works employees until its June 27 meeting so a full board can vote to approve. Chairman Dan Resenic was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The union’s current contract expires June 30. The supervisors held executive sessions during their last two meetings to clarify some details in the new agreement effective July 1.
Strelic, who recently reached his one-year anniversary as township manager, commented that while there were challenges over the past year, including Ligonier Beach, he has really enjoyed his time in Ligonier.
“This is a great community, there’s great people here. I’m selfishly finding any excuse I have to get out of the office and just drive around because it is really beautiful here. I want to thank all the supervisors, I appreciate that you’ve put your trust in me to try and make this township a better place,” he said.
Both Verna and Beaufort thanked the public for participating in the May primary election and for its votes in support of both incumbents.
“I want to thank everybody who voted. No matter who you voted for, it’s good that you got out and voted,” Beaufort said.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
