Ligonier Township officials want to determine the duties and authority of a Ligonier Beach steering committee before appointing volunteers to fill its seats.

The board of supervisors Tuesday night called for a more focused approach to not only who should comprise the committee but also what the group will be responsible for regarding a forthcoming master site development plan and swimming pool feasibility study for the dormant recreational site.

