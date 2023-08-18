A formal committee is now in place to steer the swimming pool feasibility study and master site development plan for the future Ligonier Beach Park.
The Ligonier Township supervisors at their Aug. 8 meeting voted unanimously to appoint eight people to the Ligonier Beach Study Committee who will bring a variety of backgrounds and experience to the goal of revitalizing the longtime recreation site.
The selected members include Westmoreland Conservation District CEO Rob Cronauer, Loyalhanna Watershed Executive Director Susan Huba and GO Laurel Highlands Executive Director Ann Nemanic.
Also appointed were Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) treasurer and physical therapy/exercise science professional Janell Emery, Ligonier Township Recreation Board (LTRB) member Terrell Funk, businessman and former Fort Ligonier board of trustees president Richard Danforth, land management expert Tom Stickle, and marketing and sales professional and foundation board member Jamie Hilliard.
Supervisor Erik Ross, who serves as vice president of the board of supervisors, completes the nine-member steering committee, which hopes to host its first meeting in September. The board previously appointed him at its June 27 meeting.
Ross, Emery, Ligonier Township manager Michael Strelic, and FOLB president Melissa Eller met on July 21 to finalize their recommendations for committee members who were submitted to the supervisors for approval.
“We are very excited about the study committee members who were appointed and can’t wait to begin working with them to begin this very important process. It is a dynamic group of professionals and community members who bring decades of experience related to the project – land and natural resource management, nonprofit fundraising and tourism expertise,” Eller told the Bulletin via email.
The feasibility study will not only examine the historic Ligonier Beach swimming pool, which has laid dormant since closing after the 2017 season, but also other possible uses of the nearly 9-acre property now owned by Ligonier Township.
The final output of the feasibility study will be a master site development plan, one that may or may not include a swimming pool, Strelic told the Bulletin by phone this week when reached for a recap of the supervisors’ roughly 30-minute meeting.
The study committee will have to follow the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) guidelines and example scope of work for the feasibility study, as the state agency is covering half of the project cost.
The study and the master site plan for Ligonier Beach are funded by a DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant Ligonier Township received earlier this year, plus a matching $50,000 raised by the nonprofit FOLB citizens group.
“The study committee will be putting together the scope of work [for the feasibility study], although they have limited say in that, because we have to use the DCNR’s template, so we can’t remove their language,” Strelic said. The committee will recommend a planning consultant to complete the study, which the board of supervisors will have to approve to hire.
However, the Ligonier Beach project will have more input beyond the nine study committee members, from other volunteers to the general public, both Strelic and Eller emphasized.
Besides the official committee members, there will also be other administrative staff and volunteers involved in the committee meetings, including Strelic, Eller, LTRB member Wade Stoner and a representative from the Realtors Association of Westmoreland, Indiana and Mon Valley.
“We’re administrative and we’re going to be involved regardless. We don’t get a vote necessarily, but we’ll be there at all the committee meetings,” Strelic said regarding his and Eller’s roles.
Strelic also anticipated holding many public meetings to learn what residents wants to see at Ligonier Beach.
“Part of the requirements of the DCNR grant process is community participation and the community will have many opportunities to voice their thoughts and ideas. We hope to have the community engaged throughout the course of the grant, as we want to do what is best for the community and future generations, while taking into consideration all of the factors related to this property,” Eller said.
The supervisors tackled several other items during last week’s meeting, voting unanimously to hire Lance Griffith as Ligonier Township’s new public works foreman. The Stoystown resident, who starts Aug. 28, previously worked as a foreman at Swank Construction and has past heavy equipment experience, according to Strelic.
He recommended the board wait to hire a new public works laborer until Griffith settles into his new job and can provide input for the job description, which was reclassified from the former “operator” title in the department’s new union contract. After nearly 34 years as a municipal employee, Merle “Butch” Knupp is retiring from the public works department, leaving an open position to fill.
The supervisors are also seeking applications from residents interested in serving on the Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board. Former member Ed Oles, who had not attended any meetings this year, resigned from the five-member board in January, but sent his letter to the wrong email address, Strelic said.
Letters of interest are due by noon Friday, Sept. 15, and can be mailed to Strelic’s attention at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex at 1 Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658, or emailed to mstrelic@ligoniertownship.com.
Eligible candidates must be Ligonier Township residents and will be required to attend a training class and file a statement of financial interests provided by the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission.
In other personnel business, the supervisors also voted unanimously to give Strelic a raise following his annual review, bumping the manager’s salary from $85,000 to $87,500.
“People said nice things, but I don’t remember what they were, which is a shame because now they’re not going to be printed in the paper,” Strelic quipped.
Ligonier Township will invest in a new tow-behind sweeper for the public works department, given its current sweeper is “damn near 40 years old and held together with duct tape,” Strelic said.
The supervisors passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of the new MB Model 53MH tow-behind sweeper from Stephenson Equipment Inc. for a total not to exceed $35,000, which was the lowest bid out of six total from four different vendors.
Akin to the broom mechanism on a street sweeper, the equipment is typically used to clear debris from the roads following chip sealing work and remove salt and anti-skid materials during winter maintenance, Strelic explained.
The board also amended a prior resolution to increase the not-to-exceed amount for the township’s upcoming road chip sealing program by $10,000, for a maximum total of $314,000. The township will cover most of the project cost from its Liquid Fuels Fund. Strelic said the cost increase was because of extra work done on Claycomb Road over the past two years, which expanded its width from 12 to 16 feet.
Russell Standard will begin the chip seal work Aug. 29, weather permitting, covering the following routes: Baltic Road, Baton Road, Berkley Road, Carey School Road, Cavalry Street, Claycomb Road, Deeds Road (portion), Dickey Road, Hotel Road, Jacob Miller Road, Kissell Springs Road, Melville Road, Peoples Road, Robb Road, Rose Road, Second Street, Serena Road, Swank Road (upper portion), Third Street, Walnut Street, Weller Road, White City Road and Wilpen Fire Hall.
The board also passed a resolution reinvesting a maturing certificate of deposit (CD) worth $244,000 into a new one-year CD at a 5.25% yield.
The supervisors approved a minor subdivision and consolidation that transfers a sliver of land between two adjacent Wilpen Road properties.
The plan conveys a 30-foot strip – just over an eighth of an acre – from a less than 2-acre parcel owned by the late Clarence and Wilma Pechart to neighbors Sherry and Donald Deakins. The planning commission at its July 27 meeting recommended approval of the plan.
The Ligonier Township supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
