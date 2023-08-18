Ligonier Township Complex

A formal committee is now in place to steer the swimming pool feasibility study and master site development plan for the future Ligonier Beach Park.

The Ligonier Township supervisors at their Aug. 8 meeting voted unanimously to appoint eight people to the Ligonier Beach Study Committee who will bring a variety of backgrounds and experience to the goal of revitalizing the longtime recreation site.

