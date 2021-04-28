The Ligonier Township Supervisors are sending the property maintenance ordinance recommended by the township’s planning commission back to the drawing board.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna was critical of the broad scope of the ordinance, which outlines unsafe conditions for building exteriors and standards for various property items and issues, from junk motor vehicles and swimming pools to garbage and insect/rodent infestation, plus general structural integrity.
“First off, this is way too much,” Verna said. “... There’s a very specific problem that we’re trying to solve. I want to solve that problem and not pass ordinances and rules for the sake of passing ordinances and rules.”
“The categories I felt were important or needed addressed were the properties that have household garbage, rubbish and hazardous waste piled up,” Verna added. “I think in our township there’s a handful of properties that might meet that type of a criteria. These are properties that are just excessive, garbage sitting out, hazardous material, obvious safety concerns.”
The township’s nuisance ordinance prohibits many of the issues included in the proposed property maintenance ordinance, solicitor Michael Korns said, but enforcement of the existing nuisance ordinance is made more challenging because the township must use the Magisterial District Court system for citations.
“This ordinance would make enforcement of that (nuisance) ordinance stronger,” Korns said.
The property maintenance ordinance authorizes the township’s code enforcement officer to issue citations to residents violating its regulations.
The enforcement process would still be complaint-driven, like the township’s existing nuisance ordinance, but residents could provide zoning, community development and code enforcement officer Jim Nieusma with verbal grievances instead of signed written statements to prompt investigations.
The supervisors’ directive to pare down the 17-page property maintenance ordinance document comes after the Ligonier Township Planning Commission’s lengthy review process to reduce the size of the ordinance prior to recommending it to the supervisors last month.
The idea of creating a property maintenance ordinance for the township has been floating around since 2017, according to Nieusma, but it wasn’t until right before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out locally in spring 2020 that township officials began seriously discussing crafting one.
The planning commission started work on the ordinance last fall, moving full-speed-ahead in January.
The planning commission spent nearly two hours reviewing the property maintenance ordinance at a public workshop in early February and also tweaked it during a follow-up committee meeting.
Between those two sessions, the planning commission removed references to interior spaces, eliminated repetitive sections, and cut language that either focused on aesthetic issues or covered items addressed by existing ordinances.
“The planning commission cut down a lot of it, probably about 80% of it,” solicitor Michael Korns said. “If this is still too much for this board, Jim and I can get back together and pare this down.”
In other business Tuesday, the supervisors approved engaging Teeter and Associates to conduct a financial feasibility study of swimming pool concepts at Ligonier Beach at a cost not to exceed $5,000. The cost of the study would be paid from grant funds, township manager Terry Carcella noted.
Carcella said Teeter and Associates will meet with township staff, citizens’ groups and the supervisors to gather input on proposals for the Ligonier Beach property before reviewing the feasibility of those plans. After the supervisors review the resulting study, the firm would then pitch the study to multiple regional foundations to gauge if there is financial support for moving forward with a master plan.
Julie Donovan, representing the citizens’ group pushing for the return of a swimming area at the shuttered property, said the group’s main goal “focuses on preserving the historic structure and shape of the original pool while developing an ‘Ecosystem Education Destination’ that would utilize this piece of property in a way that provides positive economic benefit to the residents of the Ligonier Valley.
“This water-based, education destination would include a natural swimming pool as one of the many elements. Given the environmental concerns raised by several community organizations, a natural swimming pool with a nature-based filtration system would eliminate concerns about chlorine and flooding while eliminating the cost of chemicals,” Donovan said.
The group’s plan for the Ligonier Beach property also incorporates environmental education elements, she said.
“The possibilities to educate the public on the environment are endless,” she said. “We envision the park to include a site to charge electric vehicles, pollinator gardens, solar panels, hiking, fishing, different types of trees and buildings with live green roofs. The focal point would be the natural swimming pool, only the second natural public swimming pool in the nation.
“The entire site would appeal to the millions of visitors who travel to the Laurel Highlands each year for recreation and nature based activities. We envision this project as one with the potential to be a one-of-a kind destination, that would have a positive economic impact on our community, while serving as good stewards of the environment.”
In other business Tuesday, the supervisors approved:
- Canceling the township’s month-to-month subscription to the Savvy Citizen service that allows the township to send out text message alerts to residents using the service, which cost $2,748 per year;
- A resolution establishing a Board of Supervisors Governance Policy;
- Awarding bids for fuel obtained through the Indiana-Westmoreland Council of Governments to the low bidder, Glassmere Fuel Service, at a per-gallon rate of $1.966 for diesel fuel and $1.979 for gasoline, both including delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.