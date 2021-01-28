The Ligonier Township supervisors on Tuesday approved a list of infrastructure improvement projects recommended by the township’s public works committee for 2021, acknowledging that some of the items may not be able to be tackled this year.
Roadway resurfacing projects had top priority on the list of recommendations forwarded to the supervisors, including a triple seal coat for Berkely Road is planned, along with single seal coat work on Clark Hollow Road, Old Lincoln Highway East and West, Orme Road, Thomas Road and the lower section of Matson Road.
Other road resurfacing projects were recommended, with the caveat they be selected for completion based upon the funds remaining in the township’s Liquid Fuels budget.
Those projects include paving of 1.3 miles of Matson Road from the Derry Township line south, along with the application of fiber matting on 13 roads in the Oakwood Hills section of the township totaling 3.86 miles.
The public works committee also recommended soliciting alternate fiber matting bids for 1.99 miles of roadways in Oakwood Hills and an alternate bid for renovation and double seal coating on Old Route 30 East from the Ligonier Borough line to Route 30, as well as renovation and double seal coating of 1.66 miles of Jinks Trail.
In addition to road work, the township will look to improve its salt and cinder storage area at the township’s municipal complex under the committee’s recommendations, seeking quotes for a fabric and pole storage structure to help protect a storage area for the materials.
The committee also recommended the purchase of a new 2022 four-wheel-drive, single-axle dump truck for the township’s winter maintenance program. According to the committee’s report, the township’s only other similar vehicle is a 2001 Mack truck expected to remain in service for seven to eight more years.
The public works committee report also indicated the committee is looking into a road maintenance software system that would help track the condition of all township roads. Under the committee’s recommendations was a request to have a company called Roadbotics conduct a sample study of the software using a 1.5-mile stretch of Carey School Road.
