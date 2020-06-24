The submission of Ligonier Township’s revised Act 537 sewage expansion plan to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will have to wait a few more weeks.
Citing questions surrounding discrepancies in cost estimates for the various options outlined in the plan, Ligonier Township supervisors on Tuesday voted to have township engineering firm the EADS Group review the revised plan prior to submitting the document to the DEP.
The DEP previously nixed a proposal that involved construction of a new treatment plant near Wilpen, saying instead that the new public sewer expansion serving customers in Oak Grove, Waterford, Wilpen and the area near the Sheetz store along Route 711 should involve treatment either at the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority’s existing Darlington plant or the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) plant along Route 30 in Ligonier Borough.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna raised concerns that the plan’s cost estimates aren’t on an “even playing field,” as some financial details were lacking regarding the option to have sewage collected in the expanded service area transported to the MAWC treatment plant while cost estimates for treating the sewage at the LTMA plant near Darlington seemed inflated by comparison.
LTMA manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith previously told LTMA officials that up-front costs to route the sewage from the project to the MAWC plant would be lower, but using the Darlington plant may be a better long-term option.
MAWC indicated its plant could handle the added flow, which would increase its own treatment costs at the plant by around $40,000 per year, but didn’t list how much MAWC would charge LTMA for treatment.
Griffith said LTMA already pays MAWC nearly $397,000 per year for sewage treatment because of existing authority customers with sewage being directed to the Ligonier treatment plant. Based on MAWC’s rates and the expected volume from the Act 537 expansion, Griffith estimated LTMA could be looking at paying MAWC an additional $339,000 per year for sewage treatment with no control over future rate increases.
Verna said Tuesday the revised Act 537 plan’s cost estimate for the option involving treatment at the MAWC plant coming in around $15 million while the LTMA option is estimated around $20 million. While construction costs for the LTMA option are projected to be higher than those for a system that terminates at the MAWC plant, the cost estimate for the LTMA option also included contingencies for cost overruns, Verna said.
“We have seven numbers for one option that we suspect now are artificially deflated because we don’t have accurate information,” Verna said. “And now on top of that, the concern is the (LTMA option) numbers might be a little bit excessively high, and now we have this big discrepancy. Now we’re presenting information about the cost that could influence the ultimate decision.”
“We don’t have good numbers that we’re comfortable with because we’re not getting the data from MAWC,” township manager Terry Carcella said.
For the MAWC option, Verna said, “we’re kind of submitting numbers that we’re saying probably aren’t totally correct because we’re basing it on the information we’ve been given that we’re skeptical of.”
“This has been a hot topic for many years,” Verna added. “There’s always been this kind of tension around this topic with the LTMA and the board and the board of supervisors. I want to go into this project making sure — I’d rather wait another 30 days and get people aligned than to be sending things over that maybe not everybody’s clear on... I have two sets of experts that are providing conflicting information or are not necessarily in alignment on a $20 million project that impacts a substantial portion of our community.”
While a new date for the postponed Dumpster Days event remains undetermined, supervisors heard plans for handling the annual collection at a new site.
Public works director Russ Morgan suggested to the supervisors that the shuttered Ligonier Beach property be called into service for Dumpster Days. The site would allow for one-way traffic, with vehicles entering the Ligonier Beach property from Route 30 East, proceeding through the collection areas and exiting at the other end of the property onto Route 30 East.
Township and Ligonier Borough officials will discuss potential dates for the Dumpster Days event, which was originally scheduled for April 18.
The supervisors approved awarding the bid for chip seal work on four township roadways totaling roughly 15 miles to Quaker Sales of Johnstown, the low bidder at a cost of $78,364.87 or $1.19 per square yard. In addition to the roads included in the bid — Chrisner, Matson, Mountain and Settler roads — the supervisors voted to add Fire Hall Road to the scope of the project, provided Quaker Sales could complete the road at the same cost per square yard as the other roadways already included in the bid.
The supervisors offered their appreciation for a $5,000 donation from the McKenna Foundation to be used toward improvements at Mill Creek Memorial Park and voted to move the funds donated for the park into the township’s developer’s account. In a related item, the supervisors approved a contract with landscape architect Richard Rauso for $3,995 for design work for Mill Creek Memorial Park.
In other business, the supervisors:
- Heard from administrative assistant Bethany Caldwell that the Ligonier Valley Police Department was awarded a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to purchase body cameras. The local match of $12,500 required for the grant will be paid from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office’s drug forfeiture funds, she said;
- Accepted the township’s audit from Wessel & Company;
- Approved a renewal of a rental lease agreement for a residential property owned by the township under which the township will continue to be paid $120 per month for an additional three-year term following the expiration of the original three-year contract.
