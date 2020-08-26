The Ligonier Township Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting formally handed over responsibility for development of the township’s Act 537 sewage facilities plan to the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA), but retained the final say in approving the plan.
The supervisors earlier this month voted to engineer Steve Halmi of Edinboro-based Deiss & Halmi Engineering halt work on the new Act 537 plan.
The LTMA had already been heavily involved in shaping the Act 537 proposal previously. The supervisors on Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a formal agreement with the authority. Under the agreement, LTMA will lead the Act 537 plan development and pay for EADS’ work, which township engineer Ben Faas estimated at $15,000 to $25,000. EADS currently serves as the in-house engineering firm for both the township and the LTMA. The township will remain involved in project discussions and financial deals, and will have to offer final approval before the new plan is resubmitted to the Department of Environmental Protection.
“There were some changes made in the 537 proposal, which made it impossible for (Halmi) to complete,” chairman John Beaufort said at the supervisors’ Aug. 11 meeting, adding that revisions were suggested by the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA).
Beaufort said the plan would now consider another alternative route for a public sewer extension along Route 711 north into the Oak Grove, Waterford and Wilpen communities and around the Sheetz convenience store and gas station. He couldn’t disclose any additional details, but said the idea seems like a possibility.
Other options include discharging sewage into the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County treatment plant in Ligonier Borough or the LTMA facility in Darlington.
The supervisors also received for review a draft of amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance regarding oil and natural gas drilling.
The amendments, recommended to the supervisors by the township’s planning commission last month, include expanded setback requirements from structures and waterways compared to the existing ordinance.
Under the proposed amendments, setbacks from waterways and protected structures — defined as “an occupied structure with walls and roof within which persons live or customarily work,” — would be increased. Drilling wouldn’t be permitted within 0.6 miles (3,281 feet) of protected structures under the amendments, or within 1.25 miles (6,600 feet) of structures such as schools, day cares, hospitals, nursing homes, processing plants or compression stations. The amendments also increase the required riparian buffer around waterways from 200 to 350 feet.
A geographic information system (GIS) map included with the proposed amendment outlines available parcels in the township — 50 acres or more in zoning districts where oil and gas extraction is permitted under the zoning ordinance — that could be eligible to apply for drilling permits under the proposed setbacks.
The map also includes existing natural resource protection overlay districts in Ligonier Township where fracking is banned: state gamelands in the northeast, Laurel Mountain State Park in the southeast, and the Latrobe reservoir in the northwest, plus a portion of Forbes State Forest and an area surrounding Four Mile Run. Those areas automatically reduce the available drilling space.
Solicitor Michael Korns said because oil and natural gas drilling is considered a conditional use in all zoning districts, energy companies would need to go through the process of obtaining drilling permits from the township supervisors before starting up drilling operations even on properties that meet the criteria. Township zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma said a little more than half of the township’s parcels would be available to apply for a drilling permit.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- A resolution setting insurance requirements for vendors doing business with the township;
- Purchasing a 21-foot boom mower from MoTrim, Inc., the low bidder for the equipment, for $42,677. The supervisors will approve a financing agreement for the purchase, expected to be for a 5-year term, at a later date;
- Awarding a bid for LED lighting upgrades at the township municipal complex to CadeCor for $27,775. The supervisors will approve a financing agreement for the purchase, expected to be for a 5-year term, at a later date;
The supervisors also heard good news from township manager Terry Carcella regarding the township’s anticipated Liquid Fuels funding for next year after initially fearing a significant cut to the township’s allotment.
“It’s only an 11% cut opposed to a 40% cut, which means we’re getting $360,000,” Carcella said. “That’s a big deal for us. The money we have reserved this year goes into next year and we can do all of our road programs without any cuts. That was helpful. Finally good news for a change.”
