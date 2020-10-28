The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors canceled its meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27, for lack of an agenda.
The supervisors are scheduled to meet next at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the township municipal complex.
The supervisors will look to appoint a replacement for former supervisor Dan Weimer, whose resignation the board accepted at its Oct. 13 meeting. Weimer cited a conflict of interest with his employer, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in tendering his resignation.
Weimer was elected for one of two open supervisor seats in the 2019 general election. His term expires Dec. 31, 2025.
His replacement will serve through the end of 2021. There will be two open supervisor seats on the ballot next year, a six-year term and a four-year term fulfilling the rest of Weimer’s term.
Potential candidates for the supervisor vacancy should submit letters of interest to the attention of township manager Terry Carcella and the board of supervisors at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex, 1 Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658.
