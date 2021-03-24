Favorable pricing on road resurfacing materials will help Ligonier Township tackle more of its paving projects than originally expected.
The township supervisors on Tuesday approved awarding roadway maintenance bids totaling $366,238.33 to Johnstown-based Quaker Sales Corporation for a slate of resurfacing projects following a recommendation by the township’s Public Works committee.
“I’m excited like Christmas for these bid numbers, and we talked about this with the Public Works committee,” Carcella said. “The same price last year is the price we got this year for single seal-coating at $1.33 per square yard. Also, the price came down — we were paying $4.45 a square yard for fiber matting, it came down to $3.50. Typically, you see these things go up in price over a period in time, but that price actually came down. That’s one of the reasons why the committee has recommended we do all the roads on that list, because we’re getting a good price to do it and we have the money in the budget and the Liquid Fuels budget.”
The township’s top priority roads for seal coating are Clark Hollow Road, Matson Road, Old Lincoln Highway East and West, Orme Road, Thomas Road and Berkley Road. Bituminous fiber matting application on other roadways is also part of the planned work.
“The good part is, the triple seal-coat for Berkely, the double seal-coat for Jinks (Trail), all these things we didn’t think we’d be able to do, they’re all included for that price,” Carcella said, speculating that getting the list of projects out for bids early and the large volume of roadwork helped entice competitive bids.
“I’m very thrilled about that,” Carcella said of the favorable bid pricing. “You don’t often see that.”
While the township got good news regarding the paving prices, Carcella also delivered some bad news, noting the township is still dealing with vehicle repair issues.
“We’re burning through that part of the budget for vehicle repairs,” Carcella said after noting the township’s 2001 Mack dump truck was recently sent out for repairs expected to cost several thousand dollars. “... We’re getting hit because we do have older equipment.”
In an effort to modernize the township’s equipment fleet, the supervisors approved a quote through the COSTARS government purchasing program for upfitting of the 2021 Freightliner four-wheel-drive, single-axle dump truck that has been ordered for the township’s winter maintenance program. The added equipment and installation brings the total cost for the new truck to $179,288. That cost will be financed over the course of seven years, with the first payments not occurring until after the finished vehicle is put into service.
The supervisors also on Tuesday approved an arrangement with township engineering firm the EADS Group to utilize the services of a college engineering intern over the summer months to map and inventory stormwater infrastructure and signage in the township and add the information to GIS maps. The township would pay no more than $16,000 for the work under the terms of the agreement approved Tuesday.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- A resolution to adopt a township policy to govern the use of surveillance cameras and video at the municipal complex;
- A resolution for the township to proceed with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP). Carcella said the township was approved for a grant of up to $30,000 through the program and is applying for matching funds from the Westmoreland Foundation;
- Submitting a grant application seeking funding through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Trail Study Grant program to explore creating a trail connecting Ligonier Borough to the township’s Ligonier Beach property and possibly to a mini-trail at the DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry headquarters near Laughlintown;
- Bids for aggregate material through the Indiana County Council of Governments (COG).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.