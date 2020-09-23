The Ligonier Township Supervisors on Tuesday formalized a fee schedule tied to the stormwater management ordinance enacted earlier this year.
The ordinance, approved in May, complies with Westmoreland County’s Act 167 model stormwater management ordinance that the county commissioners approved in February.
Engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group said Ligonier Township’s stormwater management ordinance is an effort to catch smaller projects like additions to existing homes that may require stormwater controls.
That evaluation would be based on what impervious surfaces — such as a new driveway, parking area or roofline — are involved in these home improvement projects.
Township staff will be able to help residents determine what and how much stormwater mitigation they need for their projects and complete the required application included in the ordinance, according to township manager Terry Carcella.
The new fee schedule approved Tuesday helps cover the costs of stormwater reviews. For most projects, the stormwater management fee is $25, Carcella said, with larger projects incurring larger fees.
“It’s $25 for a no harm (project) and for a minor project,” he said. “They only get larger when someone comes in for a major project that involves more work on behalf of (zoning officer) Jim Nieusma, myself or the engineer in looking at a project. They’re going to be basically where we’ve been for our minimum fees for zoning, a $25 fee.”
The supervisors also amended a resolution regarding the township’s Act 13 funding, adding stormwater projects to the list of potential uses for the Act 13 money.
Carcella also told the supervisors that preliminary preparations are beginning for the township’s bicentennial, and a 2021 draft budget should be ready for review at the supervisors’ Oct. 13 meeting.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- A resolution to submit an application seeking up to $25,000 in Act 152 funds for demolition of the pump house and filter building at the former Ligonier Beach property;
- Retaining Mike Shadron in the public works department following the completion of his six-month probationary period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.