Ligonier Township will temporarily halt the addition of new advertising signs in the municipality while its officials work to tighten regulations in the zoning ordinance.

The township’s board of supervisors earlier this week unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the township manager, zoning officer and solicitor to place a six-month moratorium on the erection, size modification and approval of all advertising signs in all zoning districts.

