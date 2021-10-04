The Ligonier Township Supervisors on Tuesday approved adding some township equipment to the list of items that will be up for auction at the shuttered Ligonier Beach property in a few weeks.
Earlier in September, the supervisors approved an agreement with Mark Ferry Auctioneers Inc. of Latrobe to advertise and host a public auction sale of kitchen equipment and building contents at Ligonier Beach.
The auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 23.
Ferry visited the property along Route 30 near Laughlintown in August to inspect the contents of the buildings at Ligonier Beach. In addition to items from inside the buildings there, the supervisors approved offering a leaf vacuum system, two portable blowers and filing cabinets.
The auctioneering company will prepare the items for auction, listing them on the company’s website. The auctioneer will receive 20% of the final bid price received from the sales of all pieces offered at the auction.
Township manager Terry Carcella said the township also received an estimate for how much Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to expect in 2022.
“They’re estimating us getting $369,821. Last year, we got about $371,000,” Carcella said. “It’s all dependent on population with the census, and of course they cut the funds the rest of this year. That’s why they give us a good estimate so we can budget plan.”
The supervisors also approved a subdivision plan for a more-than-22-acre property along Darlington Road owned by George and Eyra Davidson. The plan calls for the property to be split into a 17-acre parcel with a two-story house and septic system and a second buildable lot of more than five acres.
The supervisors granted conditional approval to the plan, contingent on an approved sewage facilities planning module, Carcella said.
During a public works workshop following the supervisors’ meeting, Carcella said the committee approved ordering a new truck, citing supply-chain issues that have caused long wait times for vehicles and uncertainty surrounding pricing changes.
“We have no idea when our vehicles will come in. There’s a backlog now. We expect the prices to rise by $15,000 on this unit, so we’re locking in the price,” he said. “It means it won’t be ready until the 2023 winter season, but if we don’t order it now and get it ready for retrofit sometime in 2022, it won’t be ready at all.
“We’re going to be stuck with the equipment we have this year to work with because we’re not getting any new trucks in now.”
Carcella added that a single-axle snowplow truck the township ordered previously isn’t expected to be available in time for the upcoming snow season.
“It won’t be available for this winter season and we’re going to be stuck with what we have because of the backlog with vehicle (manufacturing) workers,” Carcella said. “It’s the problem everybody’s dealing with.”
