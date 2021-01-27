The Ligonier Township supervisors on Tuesday formally approved an agreement to accept Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding administered through Westmoreland County to help the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) replace water lines in the Waterford area of the township.
The township and LTMA learned months ago that the project to replace aging lines near Trout Avenue had been approved for $201,791 grant funding. The LTMA has been preparing for the project, acquiring easements and rights-of-way in recent months in anticipation of the CDBG agreement being finalized. The supervisors did not provide a timeline for construction work on the project at Tuesday’s meeting.
The supervisors also on Tuesday learned the township had received correspondence from a community group interested in attempting to revive the Ligonier Beach property now owned by the township and create a nonprofit entity to operate the 1.3-million-gallon, 400-by-125-foot concrete pool, which Cono “Nick” Gallo opened at the Ligonier Valley Bathing Beach on July 4, 1925.
The supervisors directed that the letter be forwarded to the township’s Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee, which is scheduled to meet on Feb. 4 to continue discussing recommendations on how the township should redevelop the shuttered summer landmark as a recreation spot.
The letter discussed Tuesday was the first proposal the township has received after seeking public-private partnership proposals for operating the swimming pool at Ligonier Beach, zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma said.
In other business, township solicitor Michael Korns told the supervisors the township’s planning commission is set to review a proposed property maintenance code for the township this month and forward the document to the supervisors for potential action in February or March.
“We really want to focus just on making this easy to get rid of junk property, health and safety issues. We’re not trying to police everybody’s yards; we’re just trying to get rid of some situations that we have in the township,” Korns said previously.
Korns is also drafting a surveillance policy for the township to govern the use of surveillance cameras and video at the municipal complex. The supervisors on Tuesday said the policy should provide a system that allows the supervisors to access surveillance video as needed, provided at least two supervisors are present. The supervisors also requested the policy include a provision that prohibits surveillance video from being destroyed without approval.
The supervisors on Tuesday appointed Wade Stoner to a term on the township’s recreation board after receiving a letter of interest for the vacancy. Stoner’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2023.
In other business, the supervisors:
- Renewed the township’s agreement with Sable Kennels for animal control services;
- Approved the Lucas Boyd simple subdivision, separating one parcel into two lots of 10.24 and 2.86 acres. The subdivision plan had previously been reviewed by township staff and the township’s planning commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.