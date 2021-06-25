During its first full in-person meeting in over a year, the Ligonier Township Planning Commission this week breezed through reviews of two minor subdivisions.
The commission on Thursday recommended both plans be forwarded to the township’s board of supervisors for approval.
The first subdivision consolidates two parcels owned by Walter Boyd at the crossroads of Boyd and Stoner lanes and adds an “L”-shaped quarter-acre piece from his sister Deloris Ray’s neighboring property.
The side lot addition includes a driveway, but Ray can access her land from Stoner Lane. She will keep more than three acres including an existing home.
The subdivision would leave only one address on Boyd Lane. If Boyd were to sell his property, the address would need to be changed to Stoner Lane because a private lane cannot have only one residence, township zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma told the Bulletin before the meeting.
The commission unanimously recommended approval of the plan.
George and Eyra Davidson want to divide their more than 22-acre property on Darlington Road into two separate entities. They mean to convey over five acres to Barry Hood as a buildable lot and retain a 17-acre parcel with a two-story house and septic system.
The sewage facilities planning module for the smaller tract is ready to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for review.
The planning commission likewise recommended approval of the Davidsons’ subdivision, contingent upon DEP approval.
Ligonier Township staff reviewed the two plans and raised no objections to either, according to Nieusma. Ross Surveying Inc. of Laughlintown prepared both subdivisions, which will move to the supervisors for consideration at their July 13 meeting.
In other business, planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle reported that the steering committee still intends to implement the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan. The committee has not met since early 2020 and members have been adjusting to the logistics of returning to pre-pandemic schedules.
“We haven’t done this for over a year, so everyone’s just busy trying to get back to normal,” Nalle said.
Although Thursday’s meeting only lasted about six minutes, planning commission members were glad to meet in person after hosting hybrid meetings at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex and over Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All five regular members — Nalle, Jim Darr, Sheila Grimm, Mickey Corb, Susan McBroom — and first alternate — Dan Weimer — attended the meeting. Second alternate Michael McCalpin was absent.
“I’m happy to see us all together again,” Darr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.