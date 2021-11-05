The Ligonier Township Planning Commission has resumed talks on potential zoning map changes that would correct oversights and prepare for future development in the municipality.
Zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma presented the planning commission at its Oct. 28 meeting with several modifications he previously suggested more than a year ago as part of the township’s continual review of its zoning map.
The more crucial changes include extending the Darlington village district north across the Route 30 westbound lanes and encompassing the Longbridge area, as its small residential lots and commercial enterprises do not conform to the agricultural district.
The current zoning designation was an oversight during Ligonier Township’s expedited overhaul of its zoning ordinance and map, which were passed in 2015, according to Nieusma.
“All the smaller lots in town really should have been either village or R-2 (suburban residential). Anything along the growth corridors should have been residential. These are changes that just didn’t get made right away, which is why we review the map every year, take a look at things that we’d like to see changed, propose the changes, and you guys decide on whether you think that’s a good thing or not, and then we forward it to the supervisors,” Nieusma said.
Mountain Road residents are also asking that their properties be switched from agricultural to R-1 rural residential.
While the township’s zoning ordinance already protects these homeowners from unconventional drilling or fracking due to their smaller lot sizes, they believe being designated as residential would give them a larger measure of protection, Nieusma told the Bulletin during a follow-up telephone call regarding the meeting.
Planning commission member Mickey Corb, who is one of the residents behind the request, said the neighborhood is “really growing into a very quiet residential area” with some agricultural use.
About 10 properties in the area between Mountain and Kinsey Farm roads would be affected.
Nieusma said these two map changes are well defined with little opposition and that he would like to see the planning commission recommend them by January.
Other zoning district tweaks will depend on a proposed new Act 537 sewage facilities plan awaiting approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that could involve a new wastewater treatment plant in Ligonier Township as part of a public sewer expansion.
The township’s ideal plan would be to build a new sewage facility near Wilpen and connect with four existing discharge points in Fairfield Township. This route would require changing properties along routes 711 and 271 north toward the municipal border from agricultural to R-1 and R-2.
A second option would change the properties along Ross and Deeds roads from agricultural to R-1 or R-2, under a plan involving grinder pumps and the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority sewage plant in Darlington. The township is currently seeking grant funding for a water line in this area, Nieusma said.
A third and least optimal possibility would require tapping into the existing Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County treatment plant in Ligonier Borough. The township would rezone the agricultural district along Nicely Road — part of which already has public sewer and water access — to create two large adjacent sections of R-1 and R-2.
Changing the zoning designation in any of these areas in anticipation of the final Act 537 plan would give the township control over lot size and housing types, as once public sewer and water are available, developers will look to build there, according to Nieusma.
“This is all stuff that we have to be prepared for because if it gets approved, when it finally goes in, these are changes that are going to have to be made so that development can be controlled and not just run rampant,” he said.
The proposed Act 537 plan has been under review by the DEP for almost a year. It will be another three to five years before the public sewer expansion is in place, Nieusma said.
The planning commission will continue to review the potential zoning changes at its final meeting of the year, now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
“This is more to get you an idea of what we’re looking at and the areas that we’re looking at changes” Nieusma told the group.
In other business, the commission unanimously recommended approval of four separate subdivision plans, which will be forwarded to the Ligonier Township board of supervisors for final review and approval.
Jill Gregorich seeks to divide her 7.61-acre tract at the corner of Ann Roberts Road and Route 271, separate an existing dwelling and septic system onto one lot, and create a second, non-buildable lot for silviculture purposes.
According to Nieusma, there are no suitable sites for a septic system on the vacant land, so any future development would have to wait for public sewer access.
David and Kelley Piper’s Poplar Hill Lane property straddles Ligonier and Cook townships. The couple wants to create a five-acre buildable lot out of their 19.4 acres, which has a sewage planning module under review with the DEP. The residue would encompass the Pipers’ residence.
The plan includes a right-of-way agreement for both resulting properties to use the private road.
Girard and Laurie Tibbott’s proposed subdivision also involved a side lot addition. The couple owns 521 acres on Red Arrow Road and plans to convey more than 19 acres — a triangle-shaped parcel — to neighbors Julia and John Ritter.
Another subdivision plan for Outside In School of Experiential Education in Bolivar was a little more complex than the other three the planning commission reviewed.
The school wants to create a flag lot of five acres to be sold to Alan Smith. An old house on the land has since been torn down. Smith plans to build a new home but will also have to develop a new septic field, as the existing one had not been used for more than two years, Nieusma explained.
He described a flag lot as a parcel of land with a long, narrow right-of-way that does not have a long frontage along a roadway. Ligonier Township’s subdivision and land use development ordinance (SALDO) allows for a certain number of that lot type within a development, which have no restrictions as long as they meet setback requirements.
The Outside In subdivision includes the minimum 50-foot right-of-way along Wineland Road.
The planning commission’s recommendation is contingent upon the Berardi family’s approval of the subdivision, as they are one neighboring party who the plan had not been discussed with at the time.
This was the third plan that the nonprofit organization has brought to the township in the last few years for its currently 120-acre property that overlaps Ligonier and Fairfield townships.
Surveyor Joe Davis of Ross Surveying Inc. presented all four subdivision plans during the meeting.
Planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle noted the increased frequency of subdivisions in the township.
“Looks like we’re going to be seeing more and more of this, is that right, Jim?” Nalle asked.
“Potentially. People are looking for other sources of income right now. If they have large parcels of land that they’re not using for anything else, then they could look to sell it. I’ve had a lot of phone calls about people buying property in town,” Nieusma said.
Nalle also thanked Nieusma and supervisor John Beaufort for organizing the planning commission’s two recent driving tours of Ligonier Township to help them make more informed subdivision and land development recommendations.
“We went on a Gilligan’s Island three-hour tour, but we came back. And we have only covered half of the township. And it’s been phenomenal because this allows us to, I think, speak to some of the things coming before us a little more intelligently. We know where things are and we know what the area looks like,” Nalle said.
