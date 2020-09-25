The Ligonier Township Planning Commission took another step toward making it easier for residents to install solar arrays for single-family homes.
The planning commission on Thursday granted approval to recommend adding three definitions to the township’s zoning ordinance to the board of supervisors.
“We are making single-family home solar arrays permitted by right in residential zones, so that the zoning officer can sign off on them without having to go through a zoning hearing board,” zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma said.
He said all other types of renewable energy will still require zoning hearing board approval, which include commercial installations and those intended for more than one house.
“Anything larger than a single-family home installation will still require a zoning hearing board,” he added.
The planning commission is defining a single-family solar array as “panels that provide energy to the home and outbuildings of a single-family residence all located on a single parcel,” while solar is defined as, “The conversion of sunlight into electricity by either solar photovoltaic (PV) panels or solar thermal systems... These panels collect the solar power and convert it directly into electricity using photovoltaic cells.”
The planning commission is defining a renewable energy source as “any method, process or substance whose supply is rejuvenated through natural processes and, subject to those natural processes, remains relatively constant, including, but not limited to, biomass conversion, geothermal energy, solar and wind energy and hydroelectric energy and excluding those sources of energy used in the fission and fusion processes.”
Chairperson Barbara Nalle recommended adding language to the zoning ordinance requiring residents who install solar arrays to register with the fire department as they can be “very, very dangerous to firemen.”
In August, the Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board approved its second residential solar panel installation this year, and fourth over the last 12 months.
Also on Thursday, the planning commission recommended for approval a preliminary subdivision plan for Donald Kosker of 389 Binkey Road of a 3-acre property zoned agricultural to do a side-lot addition swap between the Koskers and Snyder family.
Nieusma said the subdivision involves swapping equal square footage, so the “larger parcel has more farming area.”
The planning commission decided to table a discussion regarding changes to the township’s property maintenance code. Solicitor Michael Korns is working on a draft ordinance adopting the code, which will be finalized before the Oct. 22 meeting.
The code would establish “the minimum regulations governing the conditions and maintenance of all property, buildings and structures in (Ligonier) Township,” as reported previously by the Bulletin.
The planning commission plans to schedule a workshop to discuss the draft prior to next month’s meeting before making any final recommendations to the board of supervisors.
“I think we need to take our time with it, because it’s a very important document that’s going to do a lot for us,” Nalle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.