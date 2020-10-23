While the Ligonier Township Planning Commission feels a property maintenance code would better address nuisance complaints in the community, it also wants to ensure it’s fair for residents.
The planning commission will host a public workshop in November, date and time to be determined, to scrutinize the 26-page document, line-by-line, before recommending a final draft to the township’s board of supervisors for adoption in 2021.
The commission on Thursday discussed the first draft of the proposed ordinance amending the Health and Safety chapter of Ligonier Township’s Code of Ordinances to include a modified version of the 2012 International Property Maintenance Code.
The code establishes “the minimum regulations governing the conditions and maintenance of all property, buildings and structures in the township,” as stated in the preamble. It outlines unsafe conditions for building exteriors and standards for various property items and issues, from junk motor vehicles and swimming pools to rodent and insect infestations and general structural integrity.
Township solicitor Michael Korns based the ordinance on Penn Township’s property maintenance code, removing sections irrelevant to Ligonier Township, notably excluding rules for building interiors.
“The intention of this is no interior regulations,” Korns said.
The planning commission took no action at Thursday’s meeting, but members suggested some edits to the property maintenance code in advance of the workshop.
Although the ordinance doesn’t regulate interiors, Korns plans to strike all references to them to avoid confusion.
Planning commission secretary Sheila Grimm noted that the code’s enforcement process only appears under one section and should instead be moved to its own section and applied to the entire code. The ordinance would authorize the code enforcement officer — township zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma — to issue notices and fines to residents violating the property maintenance code.
Township manager Terry Carcella pointed out that the high grasses, noxious weeds and other vegetation section is limited to the suburban residential (R-2) and village districts only, where lot sizes are small, and neighbors live close together.
The planning commission also briefly discussed possible burning regulations, but Korns reminded them that the supervisors decided not to pursue an outdoor burning ordinance several years ago.
Asked about the number and types of grievances the township typically receives regularly, Nieusma said he gets smoke and burning complaints weekly, high grass and weed complaints three or four times a month, plus other gripes about junk cars and garbage.
Most of these are verbal complaints, he noted.
Although it covers similar issues, the property maintenance code would largely replace the township’s current nuisance ordinance, allowing Nieusma to investigate a problem and deliver a citation without requiring a signed written complaint, which could require the accuser to step forward if the matter escalated to the courts.
“The major thrust, from my understanding, is to streamline this process, take it out of the magistrate’s hands and going to court and doing that whole thing, and doing it with a citation, which simplifies the whole process,” planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle said. “But again, we have to take into consideration what is fair to the residents too, that we’re doing this in a systematic way.”
She questioned whether the township might be over-addressing some of the issues in the code.
“There’s maybe a little more in there than you need and that’s fine for you guys at this point — and this is kind of your input — to take out what you don’t want,” Korns said.
“My thoughts are, we should not have things in the document that we don’t intend to enforce,” second alternate member Michael McCalpin said.
Once the planning commission recommends approval of the property maintenance code, the supervisors will review the proposed ordinance and decide whether to schedule the public hearing required before they can enact it.
The planning commission voted to conduct the workshop next month, with member Mickey Corb opposed. She preferred the commission circulate a marked-up document with their comments rather than host a hybrid meeting in-person and online via Zoom as it did Thursday given the coronavirus pandemic.
Korns will incorporate the changes offered Thursday and email a revised draft to the planning commission before the workshop, which will replace its regular November meeting, as it falls on Thanksgiving.
The planning commission agreed that its normal fourth Thursday meetings won’t happen in November or December due to the holidays. Meetings will be rescheduled if they need to act on subdivision or land development plans.
Nieusma also presented three potential zoning map corrections for the planning commission to consider next year.
The revisions include extending the Darlington village district north across the westbound lanes of Route 30 to encompass the Longbridge area. Small residential lots and commercial enterprises like Longbridge Station and the Road Toad restaurant meet the village requirements.
Nieusma also suggested rezoning the agricultural district along Nicely Road, which now has public sewer and water access, and creating two large adjacent sections of rural residential (R-1) and suburban residential (R-2).
The R-2 district would allow multi-family dwellings such as apartments and duplexes along that route, which could attract young professionals or families to settle close to downtown Ligonier, according to Nieusma.
A third modification creates a commercial corridor along Route 30 East between Ruthie’s Diner near Ligonier Borough and Sunset Cottages before Laughlintown. That segment would be redesignated from agricultural to neighborhood commercial (C-1).
The change would include the Ligonier Beach property now owned by the township, allowing business enterprises to operate at the shuttered swimming pool and restaurant.
“This is a growth corridor for us. This is somewhere that we would like to see neighborhood businesses, small businesses that come in. And that is why a commercial zone is a good idea,” Nieusma said.
“What we lack very much in parts of the township and certain areas is available retail and commercial space. Most commercial space we have, it doesn’t have the utilities,” Carcella said.
Nalle raised concerns about the impact of a commercial zone on “the natural beauty of Route 30” along that stretch.
Nieusma explained that the neighborhood commercial district allows for smaller mom and pop businesses rather than chains, from banks and barber shops to child care centers and assisted living facilities.
Residents living along Mountain Road have also asked to change their zoning district from agricultural to R-1.
Nieusma had three additional zoning map changes he was not yet ready to present as they depend on the further extension of the public sewer system in Ligonier Township.
The proposed changes won’t be formally introduced for consideration until 2021.
In other business, the planning commission recommended approval of a lot line revision plan for Chester and Laura Fisher, whose original subdivision plan the supervisors granted in 2016.
The couple initially split off a five-acre lot from the 30-plus acres they own on McDowell Road. However, a prospective buyer wants to limit access to a driveway, requiring the boundary between the two parcels to be moved 50 feet south.
The planning commission had no issues with the adjustment.
Nalle also reported that the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee has resumed its regular meetings with two new members: Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau public relations director Anna Weltz and Ligonier Borough resident Bill Wolford.
Nalle said the committee has already held two meetings at Fort Ligonier and has some great plans to move forward with its ideas for drug prevention programs and expanding broadband access in the Ligonier Valley.
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm,” Nalle said.
Weltz and Wolford join Nalle, Corb, Ligonier Township supervisor Stephanie Verna, Ligonier Borough councilwoman Mariah Fisher and Ligonier Borough planning commission member Jack Fry on the steering committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.