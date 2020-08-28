The Ligonier Township Planning Commission wants to thoroughly examine a proposed property maintenance code before making any final recommendations to the board of supervisors.
The commission on Thursday night discussed the draft ordinance adopting the code, which its members received for review just the day before.
“This is not something we’re looking to pass tomorrow. But this is a starting point,” zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma said.
The code would establish “the minimum regulations governing the conditions and maintenance of all property, buildings and structures in [Ligonier] Township,” according to the document.
It outlines unsafe conditions for building exteriors and provides standards for property items and issues including high grass, noxious weeds and other vegetation, rodent and insect infestations, junk motor vehicles, and swimming pools.
Ligonier Township solicitor Michael Korns drafted the proposed ordinance using portions from the International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) and a similar ordinance in another Pennsylvania township, although Nieusma could not immediately confirm which municipality.
The 28-page ordinance contains fewer regulations than the full IPMC from 2015, which is 60 pages long.
Although it covers similar issues, the property maintenance code would essentially replace the township’s current nuisance ordinance, which is vague, difficult to enforce and expensive to defend in court, Nieusma explained.
Plus, as residents must sign a written complaint per the nuisance ordinance, any anonymous complaints become part of discovery during court proceedings
The property maintenance code would still be complaint-driven, like the nuisance ordinance, but residents could provide the township with a verbal grievance, which the zoning officer could investigate and issue citations based on his observations. If the matter were to be appealed to the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas, the township would not need legal counsel at the hearing.
The code would thus give the township teeth when addressing violations and eliminate any points of contention between residents, according to Nieusma.
“It makes the enforcement part of it much easier, much less costly for us, and more than likely we can gain compliance because people can’t just drag their feet in order to fight it, which is what most people do,” Nieusma said.
Planning commission members had a few preliminary comments about the proposed ordinance based on their initial reads.
Chairwoman Barbara Nalle recalled past discussions about differentiating between abandoned junk cars and hobby cars in the process of restoration. She urged the importance of clarifying that difference in the property maintenance code.
Jim Darr asked about the regulations of high grasses. Nieusma said that enforcement would only be subject to the village and suburban residential (R-2) districts, given the small lots within proximity of each other in those areas of the township.
“Your neighbor’s quality of life is absolutely as much as important as yours. So you can’t allow your grass to grow to two feet tall if all of your neighbors are having to deal with it too,” Nieusma said.
Nalle pointed out that some definitions obviously address interior items, like bedroom and bathroom. Any irrelevant definitions can be removed from the code at the planning commission’s desire.
The township will not enforce anything inside a house, Nieusma stressed.
The planning commission will revisit the proposed property maintenance code at its Sept. 24 meeting.
“Take and get your yellow highlighter and go over line by line and then bring it back at our next meeting and we’ll have some further discussion on it,” Nalle directed.
Once the planning commission recommends approval of the property maintenance code, the board of supervisors will review the proposed ordinance and decide whether to schedule a public hearing required before it can be adopted.
The supervisors initially directed the planning commission to develop a property maintenance code last September. Korns drafted the ordinance for review earlier this year, but work stalled as township officials responded to the coronavirus pandemic and the planning commission focused on reviewing potential zoning ordinance changes, which it is still in the process of doing.
These pending revisions include adding solar technology as a permitted use, filling in missing definitions and changing zoning districts in several areas of the township.
The commission agreed with Nieusma’s suggestion to allow the zoning officer to review and approve solar panels for single family homes subject if the array adheres to industry standards and is installed by a licensed and insured contractor. Commercial installations and those intended for more than one house would still be subject to a special exception review by the zoning hearing board.
Nalle asked if and how the solar panels’ prospective placement related to neighbors would be addressed.
The current industry standard incorporates non-reflective solar panels, Nieusma said, plus their location would be subject to setback requirements in Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance.
“That’s one of the questions that we go into each time in the package, where they’re going to be, how they’re going to be arranged. Are they visible from other properties, are they visible from the road as you drive by?” he said.
The commission will vote on a final recommendation next month after Korns drafts the language.
The planning commission decided to table the series of map changes and definition additions to the zoning ordinance until its next meeting as technical difficulties prohibited Nieusma from projecting the electronic documents onto the meeting room screen for the commission and small audience to view.
All these suggested changes would be rolled into a single ordinance amending Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance, along with proposed unconventional oil and gas drilling regulations and related zoning map changes that the supervisors are currently reviewing. The ordinance would also be presented at a public hearing.
In other business, the planning commission unanimously recommended approval of a sewage facilities planning module application for a new house on Breezy Lane. Township sewage enforcement officer Mike D’Arrigo has signed off on the plan, which will go to the supervisors for their signatures before it is forwarded to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Most of the planning commission joined Thursday’s meeting remotely via the Zoom online video conferencing service, with Nalle and Sheila Grimm at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
