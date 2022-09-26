The Ligonier Township Planning Commission will hold a workshop to discuss potential updates to the municipality’s zoning ordinance that could strengthen billboard regulations and cover new uses such as tiny houses.

The planning commission on Thursday skimmed through a draft of new advertising sign language that township manager Michael Strelic prepared based on how other municipalities were addressing signage such as billboards and their placement, lighting and size.

