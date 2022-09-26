The Ligonier Township Planning Commission will hold a workshop to discuss potential updates to the municipality’s zoning ordinance that could strengthen billboard regulations and cover new uses such as tiny houses.
The planning commission on Thursday skimmed through a draft of new advertising sign language that township manager Michael Strelic prepared based on how other municipalities were addressing signage such as billboards and their placement, lighting and size.
Planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle suggested that a dedicated workshop would allow the commission to comb through the document line-by-line with a legal expert on hand to guide them before the township could begin the public hearing process to amend the zoning ordinance.
The workshop, when scheduled, will not be open to the public, as the planning commission will not make any decisions or recommendations to Ligonier Township’s board of supervisors. It will act only at a public meeting.
Other key participants invited to the workshop include Strelic, solicitor Dan Hudock, zoning officer Scott Hogan, and zoning hearing board chairman Scott Gongaware.
In fact, it was a zoning hearing board ruling on an advertising billboard earlier this year that highlighted the need to possibly tighten parameters for this type of sign.
The Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board in March approved a special exception request for a Summit Locations rentable billboard at Ligonier Self Storage and Ligonier Dry Cleaners on Route 271 in Waterford.
While the board was inclined to deny the special exception based on the zoning ordinance’s general provisions and community development objectives, it had to follow the specific billboard guidelines, which its members felt couldn’t justify their ruling against the request.
Gongaware wrote a letter to the supervisors explaining the zoning hearing board’s concerns over its decision and the relevant sections of the zoning ordinance.
In August, the supervisors passed a resolution authorizing the township manager, zoning officer and solicitor to place a six-month moratorium on the erection, size modification and approval of all advertising signs in all zoning districts, as recommended by the planning commission.
Hudock thought the advertising sign regulations in Strelic’s draft that the planning commission will use as a starting point are “probably fine as they are.”
“As long as they are reasonable restrictions that have a basis toward your lawful objective, which is the health, safety, welfare and aesthetics of the community,” he said.
The planning commission will also use the to-be-scheduled workshop as an opportunity to discuss any other changes or additions to the zoning ordinance, including new uses like tiny houses and medical marijuana dispensaries, both of which have been mentioned at prior meetings.
“I don’t think this needs to be a smorgasbord of things, but things that are front and center right now that are coming up,” Nalle said.
The supervisors can also tell the planning commission how they feel about this zoning update project, Nalle said, acknowledging chairman Dan Resenic who attended Thursday’s meeting.
Resenic agreed with the workshop idea and said he looked forward to seeing something on paper.
“If we have a workshop, we’ll have something to present to you, but is there anything that you think we should also look at that’s in what we did? Something may have come to you guys that we know nothing about,” planning commission vice chairman Jim Darr asked.
In other business, the planning commission gathered some details about a Pittsburgh-based organization’s plans to operate a spiritual retreat center at a scenic Ligonier Township farm.
The Pittsburgh Retreat has entered into an agreement with former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald and his wife Kendi to purchase the couple’s 133-acre Hidden Meadow Farm and Retreat located on a private lane off of Austraw Road.
The nonprofit organization, which formed about a year ago, plans to offer a non-denominational facility to help improve “the quality of life for individuals, families, clergy and communities who are affected by spiritual or emotional exhaustion,” Pittsburgh Retreat representative Karen Plavan told the planning commission.
The estate has one large home and two smaller houses that could host guests for the weekend or longer stays, but a long-term goal would be to expand the facility with additional rooms, which creates a potential sewage system issue, according to Plavan.
There is also a question of whether the property’s usage would fit under any permitted use definition in its zoning district, which is agricultural.
Strelic had told the planning commission at its August meeting that attorneys for the prospective buyer had approached Ligonier Township about possibly adding a definition for “retreat center” to the zoning ordinance.
The planning commission asked Plavan several questions about the organization’s plans for the retreat, including the number of guests expected, if there was adequate parking, and whether the facility would operate a commercial kitchen.
Plavan said the organization was working on a formal business plan as well as marketing efforts to recruit guests and was looking for guidance from the township on the best way to accomplish its desired views for the property.
At this stage, the planning commission could not make any recommendations on The Pittsburgh Retreat’s plan.
Hudock advised Plavan to first contact the township’s zoning officer to determine whether the retreat falls under an existing use, perhaps similar to an active facility like the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center.
It would be within the purview of the planning commission and board of supervisors to act on any zoning ordinance change request like the addition of a retreat center definition.
Nalle voiced some caution, recalling Ligonier Township’s past legal woes over Foxley Farm, which was operated as a commercial venue for wedding receptions within an agricultural zone.
“We have to move cautiously on this. Where the location is, how many people, how will it impact traffic, that type of thing,” she said.
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
