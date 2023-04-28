As the Ligonier Township Planning Commission begins its comprehensive zoning ordinance review, a retreat center definition will be part of its scope.

The planning commission on Thursday scheduled a non-public workshop immediately following its regular meeting to begin the work, which will likely take multiple sessions before the group is ready to recommend any ordinance updates to the township’s board of supervisors.

