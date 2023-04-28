As the Ligonier Township Planning Commission begins its comprehensive zoning ordinance review, a retreat center definition will be part of its scope.
The planning commission on Thursday scheduled a non-public workshop immediately following its regular meeting to begin the work, which will likely take multiple sessions before the group is ready to recommend any ordinance updates to the township’s board of supervisors.
Representatives for The Pittsburgh Retreat (TPR), a nonprofit seeking to open a faith-based retreat facility in Ligonier, attended the meeting to follow up on their request for zoning changes that would allow the proposed operation at a property it plans to buy.
The organization has a pending sales agreement to purchase the 133-acre Hidden Meadow Farm, located on a private lane off of Austraw Road, from former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald and his wife Kendi. The agreement is contingent upon certain zoning changes, as Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance doesn’t currently define a “retreat center.”
TPR’s concept also does not fit into any of the permitted, conditional, or special exception uses allowed in the agricultural (A-1) zoning district where the property is located. The township would need to amend its zoning ordinance to create a definition for “retreat center” and add that use as a conditional use for properties in the A-1 district.
The planning commission at its March meeting asked TPR for examples of how other Pennsylvania municipalities – or even those outside the state – are addressing similar ventures in their zoning laws, to compare with the organization’s proposed definition.
TPR complied with that request, finding that only two townships in Pennsylvania include definitions for “retreat” or “retreat center” in their zoning ordinances: Hamiltonban Township in Adams County designates it a permitted use in its open space district, while South Annville Township in Lebanon County considers it a special exception in its rural residential district.
“Our position is that the definition that we’re seeking is pretty similar,” TPR attorney Frank Kosir said.
The definition TPR previously submitted to the planning commission reads, in part, as “a building or group of buildings operated by a nonprofit or religious entity in which individuals, or families may, for a fee, reside for not more than 90 days during which time those guests are given an opportunity for respite from ordinary day-to-day living by way of solitude, meditation, prayer and group activities designed to restore physical, mental and spiritual well-being.”
Planning commission Chairwoman Barbara Nalle in her opinion thought the definition too restrictive, being limited to nonprofits.
“It’s too specific to your particular goal,” planning commission member Sheila Grimm agreed.
A separate issue is that like Hamiltonban and South Annville townships, Ligonier Township doesn’t include this type of use in the agricultural district.
Along with promoting health and welfare and commercial tax revenue bases in the community, Nalle pointed out that promoting the agricultural aspect of Ligonier Township is another focus of the zoning ordinance. As such, the planning commission needs to do its due diligence in determining the best zoning district for a retreat center use.
“I just think what you’re doing is a worthy goal. It’s just a matter of where we can fit this in in the township. Again, we need to protect agriculture,” Nalle said.
Kosir said TPR would see if they could get an extension for the sales agreement past the July deadline, while the planning commission addresses the zoning items that have come to its attention since Ligonier Township enacted its current zoning ordinance in 2015.
“We have a whole slew of things that have been sitting on the table that we have to address (Thursday),” Nalle said. “We need to sit down and get started with it.”
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
