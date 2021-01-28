The Ligonier Township Planning Commission will dedicate a public workshop next week to reviewing a new property maintenance code for the municipality.
The commission on Thursday agreed to host the workshop at 4 p.m. on Feb. 4. The session will be held at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex with a remote viewing option via Zoom.
Established by a separate ordinance, the proposed property maintenance code would in effect replace the township’s current nuisance ordinance.
But while it may cover similar concerns, the new code would then allow zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma to investigate a problem and issue citations and fines without requiring a signed written complaint.
The property maintenance code generally focuses on issues like accumulating garbage and rubbish, abandoned vehicles and equipment, uncontrolled vegetation, and — one of the most critical parts of the code, according to the township’s solicitor — unsafe structures.
The code would not regulate building interiors or deal with noise or burning issues — the latter two must be addressed by separate ordinances, according to solicitor Michael Korns.
However, before it can tackle the proposed code page-by-page, the planning commission needs to first understand what types of complaints the township office receives, how many, and how much it costs the township to remediate cases in court, according to chairwoman Barbara Nalle.
“I think it comes down to identifying what our problems are and then that can help guide us with this maintenance code because, you know, it just seems like we’re throwing everything at this code without knowing what problems we have and how we’re going to solve them,” Nalle said.
If a nuisance ordinance violation escalates to the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas, the township typically spends between $500 and $1,000 on each individual charged, which includes hearing costs and document reviews, according to Nieusma, citing two recent trash cases. The township’s legal counsel is also involved.
Nieusma, who also handles code enforcement, said Ligonier Township received 26 nuisance complaints in 2018, 22 in 2019 and 23 in 2020, not including those the Ligonier Valley Police Department collected.
Grievances ranged from yard blights and animals, to burning, noise and property line disputes, he said.
“We have a lot of dissatisfied residents right now,” Nieusma said. “There are 26 complaints last year that I could do nothing on, that came to me.”
Second alternate member Michael McCalpin advocated for a workshop to make sure the planning commission avoids being vague and instead makes its intent clear in the code.
The property maintenance code would be part of an ordinance amending the Health and Safety chapter of Ligonier Township’s Code of Ordinances to include a modified version of the International Code Council’s 2012 International Property Maintenance Code, according to a draft the Bulletin previously received.
Korns also based the ordinance on Penn Township’s property maintenance code and removed sections irrelevant to Ligonier Township, he explained during a planning commission meeting last fall.
The planning commission previously discussed the proposed ordinance at several meetings last year and suggested some initial edits. In October, the commission indicated it would hold a public workshop to scrutinize the document before recommending a final version to the township’s board of supervisors.
In other business, the planning commission recommended a new Act 537 sewage facilities plan for Ligonier Township, which proposes a new wastewater treatment plant for a key development area along the Route 711 North corridor encompassing the communities of Wilpen, Waterford and Oak Grove.
The future plant would be built on Wilpen Road near the township’s border with Fairfield Township and the sewer line extended into the neighboring municipality to connect with existing discharge points.
A new sewage plant is only one of three treatment alternatives for the township’s desired public sewer extension in the Act 537 plan and the one the township selected. The other two potential methods use the existing Ligonier Township Municipal Authority plant in Darlington and the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County plant in Ligonier Borough.
While a new plant may not be the cheapest route — the facility is estimated to cost more than $5 million without any additional grant funding — it would provide the lowest customer rate, township engineer Ben Faas explained after the meeting.
The plan’s proposed low-pressure sewer system was chosen because of the service area’s topography; the line would not need to follow downhill grades like a conventional gravity system would, according to Faas.
The supervisors earlier this month voted to advertise the revised Act 537 plan prepared by The EADS Group for a 30-day public comment period after which they would incorporate feedback into a final draft to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)
This is just step one in what will be a long process, Faas said. Once the township addresses any DEP comments, hosts a public hearing and adopts the sewage facilities plan, it would then need to pursue funding options, obtain permits, start the bidding process and then hopefully begin construction of the proposed new wastewater treatment plant.
The planning commission also unanimously recommended approval of four subdivision plans.
Vanken Management LLC wants to consolidate its two adjacent properties off Austraw Road totaling nearly 134 acres and create a new 4.38-acre lot in the middle of the combined property around an existing residence. The plan also includes utility and septic system easements.
Township manager Terry Carcella confirmed that the subdivision would be valid as the proposed new lot fronts an existing private road, Hidden Meadows Lane.
Douglas Dick’s more than 142-acre property faces both Nature Run Road and Kissel Springs Road. He plans to retain a 48.36-acre tract with a non-building waiver and sell the residual property that contains a house, septic system and other improvements.
As co-executrix for her late mother’s estate, Donna Plummer is adding 3.15 acres from Mabel Jean Griffith’s property on Griffith Road to her own adjoining home.
Dean and Lureen Nelson also submitted a third subdivision plan separating one last parcel from their Route 259 property. The resulting 1.79-acre buildable lot leaves 50 acres for the existing natural gas well pad on their land — the minimum acreage required under the township’s zoning laws.
Township staff reviewed all applications and determined they met the requirements of the subdivision and land development ordinance. The subdivisions will go to the township supervisors for final approval in February.
Nalle was reappointed chairwoman during the planning commission’s reorganization at the start of the meeting. Jim Darr also continues as vice-chairman this year, with Sheila Grimm as secretary.
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission’s next regular meeting is 7 p.m. on Feb. 25. The commission meets on the fourth Thursday of each month.
