Ligonier Township’s planning commission needs more information on how other municipalities are addressing certain zoning issues before it can consider recommending changes to the township’s own zoning ordinance.

The planning commission on Thursday tabled action on potential zoning changes to update advertising billboard regulations and create a new definition for a retreat center use, seeking more insight from the township’s legal counsel.

