Ligonier Township’s planning commission needs more information on how other municipalities are addressing certain zoning issues before it can consider recommending changes to the township’s own zoning ordinance.
The planning commission on Thursday tabled action on potential zoning changes to update advertising billboard regulations and create a new definition for a retreat center use, seeking more insight from the township’s legal counsel.
Ligonier Township’s board of supervisors earlier this month passed a resolution authorizing the township manager, zoning officer and solicitor to place a six-month moratorium on the erection, size modification and approval of all advertising signs in all zoning districts.
The temporary halt in new billboards has given the planning commission some time to figure out the appropriate changes to the township’s zoning ordinance that could better control the size, lighting and population density of this type of signage.
The planning commission in July recommended the moratorium following questions raised by the zoning hearing board after its March decision to approve a special exception for a rentable static billboard along Route 271 in Waterford.
While the zoning hearing board was inclined to deny the special exception based on the zoning ordinance’s general provisions and community development objectives, it had to follow the specific billboard guidelines, which it felt couldn’t justify its ruling against the request.
At this stage, however, the planning commission wants to learn more about the proposed location and installation timeline for the Summit Locations billboard at Ligonier Self Storage and Ligonier Dry Cleaners in order to clearly understand the zoning hearing board’s objections.
Chairwoman Barbara Nalle recommended having township solicitor Dan Hudock provide the planning commission with a template showing how similar townships address billboards within their borders, plus identify other potential issues Ligonier may be overlooking in its current ordinance. She also suggested new zoning and code enforcement officer Scott Hogan review as well.
“We have to have someplace to start. And I think if we have a foundation of what currently is the law, we can move forward from there,” Nalle said.
Manager Michael Strelic pointed out that Ligonier Township’s past zoning laws permitted a smaller-sized billboard than the maximum 250-square feet allowed in the current zoning ordinance passed in 2015, but also reminded the planning commission that the township can’t zone anything out of existence and must provide an area where billboards are legal.
The planning commission also deferred discussion on adding a definition for “retreat center” to the zoning ordinance for a similar reason.
Attorneys representing prospective buyers for former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald’s 133-acre estate off Austraw Road approached the township concerning that definition, according to Strelic.
In 2019, McDonald and his wife Kendi purchased the 133-acre sprawl on the private Hidden Meadows Lane, where they established their home and a faith-based charitable retreat.
However, plans for Hidden Meadow Farm and Retreat have not been presented to Ligonier Township’s planning commission or board of supervisors during public meetings covered by the Bulletin.
“I don’t know. I don’t even know if he applied for a proper permit,” Strelic said when Nalle asked if the property was grandfathered into the zoning ordinance.
The McDonalds’ $5.5 million estate is now on the market. According to Strelic, the buyers are interested in continuing the small retreat center that’s intermittently hosted about a half dozen kids and potentially expanding to about one or two dozen guests. Rather than trying to squeeze into a bed and breakfast or agritourism use, they requested a separate definition for a retreat center, he said.
The planning commission wants to learn about the retreat’s current activities and future plans before considering the new definition, an example of which wasn’t supplied.
“I share your frustration. The people that asked for this, for this definition, never actually shared the definition they’re asking for. It’s before you but also not before you,” Strelic said.
“They need to come and present it to us,” Nalle said.
In other business, the planning commission also unanimously recommended approval of two simple subdivision plans.
Thomas and Elizabeth McChesney plan to transfer more than two acres of their 37.6-acre tract on Darlington Rector Road as a side-lot addition to an adjacent property owned by the Joyce family, giving their neighbors an additional land buffer.
Vaughn and Bonnie Blaxter owned more than 38 acres on Chrisner Road encompassing a frame cottage, which they want to separate onto its own 3-acre lot while attaching the larger residue acreage to their adjoining property.
Ligonier Township sewage enforcement officer Mike D’Arrigo and The EADS Group engineering firm both reviewed the two proposed plans presented by surveyor Joe Davis of Ross Surveying, according to Strelic.
Both plans will also move to the supervisors to consider for final approval.
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
