The Ligonier Township Planning Commission has recommended approval of a subdivision plan for Kananga Farm.
Kim and Dianne Miller, owners of the grass-fed cattle farm on Peoples Road, wish to split their nearly 257-acre preserved farm into two lots separated by the roadway.
An existing two-story brick dwelling, garage, barn and multiple sheds would be retained on a 150-acre tract, while one additional residential structure would be permitted on a second 106-acre tract that includes all the land east of Peoples Road.
The planning commission on Thursday unanimously recommended the plan with the stipulation that a vacant apartment in the barn on the first parcel is not rentable. That restriction follows conditions imposed by the Westmoreland County Agricultural Land Preservation Board (WCALP), as Kananga Farm is under an agricultural easement and the board needed to grant the Millers approval to proceed with the subdivision.
According to a notice on the subdivision plan, any deeds for that lot must state that the apartment can only be used for part-time or off-season tourist and visitor accommodations compliant with Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance regulations for agritourism, which is permitted as a conditional use in the agricultural district.
The apartment is currently unoccupied and there are no plans to have anyone live there, but the Millers reserve the right to use it for their agritourism business, Joe Davis of Ross Surveying told the planning commission.
Other than the agreement with the WCALP board, Kananga Farm is a fairly straightforward subdivision, according to Davis.
The plan also requires that any new structure built on the second lot must be either a principal residence for the owner or used as housing for those employed to farm the property. It also cannot occupy more than two acres, nor can its location harm the agricultural use of the land.
The Millers’ subdivision is a revision of a preliminary sketch plan brought to the planning commission in May 2020, which at the time generated discussion about the farm’s on-site septic system.
Davis explained that having the existing house, plus another septic-generating facility — the barn apartment — on the first lot would have precluded the Millers from being able to utilize their rights on the second lot, but they ironed out an agreement with the WCALP board.
Some members raised concerns about the apartment’s frequency of use, but overall, the planning commission supported the subdivision.
“If they are going to do agritourism, that’s one thing, but are they doing this and renting the place out? And if they can’t, then I see no reason why we can’t go through with this with the specification that they cannot rent that apartment,” planning commission member Jim Darr said. “Most agritourism isn’t really people staying on a farm; they’re going to stay somewhere else and go there for dinners, go there for education purposes.”
“It complies with our zoning ordinance and our subdivision (ordinance), is that correct? Well then, we’re good, as far as I’m concerned,” planning commission member Dan Weimer said. “As far as it complies with ours, the county language has been signed off on, so I see no reason to hold it up.”
The planning commission also recommended approval of a subdivision for Lewis Thomas, who wants to create a more than 17-acre buildable lot out of his 32.5-acre property along Murphy Road.
The commission attached a condition to this plan as well, requiring Thomas to record with the county a permanent name for the existing 50-foot right-of-way that accesses the property from Murphy Road, securing access to the new tract in perpetuity.
“Currently the lot as subdivided would be landlocked and currently the wording of our SALDO (Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance) does not provide for landlocked properties, but it does provide for any property that has access to a roadway, even via a private lane to a roadway,” zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma explained.
The property has undergone septic testing and has a sewage planning module in process, Davis said.
Both subdivision plans will move to the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors for final approval.
