According to geographic information system (GIS) data, increasing the required distance between oil and natural gas drilling and schools, nursing homes and other protected structures should not cause a legal issue for Ligonier Township.
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission on Thursday voted to recommend that the board of supervisors approve a GIS-generated map showing expanded barriers around streams and protected structures in the municipality.
The commission also recommended approval of a lengthy document amending the oil and gas section of the township’s zoning ordinance that goes hand-in-hand with the map. The amendments address unconventional drilling operations, also known as hydraulic fracturing or “fracking.”
The township’s engineering firm, The EADS Group, used GIS mapping software to plot where drilling would be feasible in Ligonier Township, based on proposed setbacks from structures and waterways that were expanded from existing protections in the township’s zoning ordinance.
The planning commission had been waiting since last month’s meeting to review the GIS results before considering recommending the potential map and zoning changes.
The map outlines available parcels in the township — 50 acres or more in zoning districts where oil and gas extraction is permitted under the zoning ordinance — that could be eligible to apply for drilling permits under the proposed setbacks.
It notably shows newly expanded protected zones around several schools.
The map also includes existing natural resource protection overlay districts in Ligonier Township where fracking is banned: state gamelands in the northeast, Laurel Mountain State Park in the southeast, and the Latrobe reservoir in the northwest, plus a portion of Forbes State Forest and an area surrounding Four Mile Run. Those areas automatically reduce the available drilling space.
Furthermore, any potential oil or gas well permit applications would need to meet certain criteria, such as a minimum lot size. Most of the properties noted on the map are located in the agricultural zoning district, so some could also be designated agricultural security areas, according to zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma.
Nonetheless, after all those allowances, over half of the existing parcels on the map would still be available to apply for a drilling permit, Nieusma said.
Officials have been concerned about restricting fracking so much that they effectively ban the use, which could open Ligonier Township up to a legal challenge.
“What we needed to do was show that by protecting the schools and other structures we did not exclude so much of the township that it would become a challengeable change. And I think we have succeeded. I think this has struck the balance of where it needs to be,” Nieusma said.
Township solicitor Michael Korns agreed. “There are still a number of parcels here that are, from a zoning standpoint, open for drilling,” he said.
“For the purposes of defending the ordinance, all we have to worry about is making sure that we, from a zoning standpoint, haven’t excluded the use,” Korns said.
To avoid any confusion, the planning commission wants EADS to revise the map so the supervisors and the public see an updated version that clearly differentiates between the available and unavailable areas of the township for oil and gas drilling. The proposed protection barriers encompass historical schools like Speedwell, Boucher and Hermitage Schools that are inactive and thus not covered under the expanded setbacks, so those zones will be eliminated.
The planning commission also wants the supervisors to see a clean version of the oil and gas drilling amendments along with a blacklined copy so they can compare the changes, additions and deletions against the current zoning ordinance.
The extended setbacks on the protection buffer map are based on the proposed changes in the proposed oil and gas drilling regulations, including bumping the minimum sideyards for compression stations and processing plants from 250 to 750 feet and increasing the distance between these facilities and a protected structure from 1,000 to 6,600 feet.
The amendment document defines a protected structure as “an occupied structure with walls and roof within which persons live or customarily work,” township resident Vickie Oles said.
Streams are already shielded from drilling operations under the township’s zoning ordinance, but the suggested amendments increase the required riparian buffer from 200 to 350 feet, as township resident Vickie Oles, who was part of the group responsible for drafting the proposed changes, pointed out after the meeting.
The oil and gas drilling amendments were developed by the environmental subcommittee under the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee.
Planning commission member Mickey Corb commended members of the subcommittee for their hard work in developing the document and thanked Korns for his patience with the process.
“I just love the way this has worked out. We’re working together,” said Corb.
Another notable addition is a section covering injection wells, which are “used to place fluid underground into porous geologic formations,” for such uses as mining, oil production and waste disposal, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Injection wells are only permitted in the industrial district — a more than 500-acre area that encompasses the limestone quarry at the western end of Ligonier Township along Route 30.
Pending finalization, the map and oil and gas drilling amendments will now go to the supervisors to consider for an upcoming public hearing and in front of the Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development for its review.
Officials also hope to incorporate other zoning tweaks into one comprehensive ordinance amendment, including additional zoning map changes, definitions and solar technology regulations. However, Nieusma is still preparing those portions for the planning commission to review at its next meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27.
In other business, the planning commission recommended for approval a sewage facilities planning module for David and Gretchen Miller, who are planning to install a new on-lot disposal tank for an existing house on Tosh Road. The plan already passed muster with the township’s sewage enforcement officer, Mike D’Arrigo, and was reviewed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Thursday’s meeting was split between some planning commission members and township staff meeting at the municipal complex, with others joining via the Zoom online video conferencing application. Second alternate member Michael McCalpin was absent.
